Cheats for Fortnite

Normally $2.99.

Get amazing info on how to win and impress friends with great tips and detailed strategies for Fortnite! -In depth sections for everything including all weapons, explosives, healing Items, building materials and other/miscellaneous items along with plenty of video strategy guides to help you get the most of your game.

-Even get info on past weapons and items that were removed from the game, and more!

-Universal app designed for iPhone and iPad!

-New data and additions to the game will be updated for each new patch! Activate the handy widget from a quick 3D Touch on the app icon OR swipe right on your home screen and tap Edit > Add Widgets.

Doomsday Radio: Police Scanner

Normally $0.99.

Listen to Top 50 daily feeds of Police, Fire, and EMS stations throughout the United States on iPhone/iPod/iPad. Doomsday Radio allows you to listen to Real Events happening throughout the United States in Real Time. A MUST HAVE APP for everyone’s prepping strategy.

Expires-Your ultimate reminder

Normally $0.99.

Always forgot to use the voucher until too late to realise?

Need a tool to track all the expiration date of food in your fridge? Try Expires! This is the missing tool to track expiration items in your daily life! FEATURES:

* Main Page

– All the key information in the main list: item name, expiration date, how many days to expire

– Click on navigation bar to show options of drop down: sort choices, change colour theme * Create or edit record

– Classify the item with your own defined categories

– Set any reminder date as you wish

– Add a picture or some details to the record * Sync your record with our cloud service

– Please register to enjoy this service

Knitting Chart

Normally $4.99.

With Knitting Chart you can draw your own knitting and crochet patterns. Import PDF pattern files from your device or Ravelry and keep track of your progress with the working mode, row counters or PDF highlights. Create a printable pdf document with your chart, legend and notes. Or save your project to share it between devices or with another user. Highlight parts of your PDF files or add text notes. Just want to keep track of your current row instead of drawing a chart? Use the row counter with up to 999 rows. Convert any image to a color chart, or place it as a transparent background image which you can trace yourself. Cable, crochet & brioche symbols are included in the Pro Version. Some other features are:

• Change the start row number

• Adjust stitch dimensions

• Include wrong side.

• Place stitch markers

• Draw sections and lines

• Change grid line color

• Add a text label to a section (e.g. for repeating rows)

• Adjust the legend used in your printable documents

• Change the stitch numbers to use with a knitting machine

• Swap used colors in a chart

• Change default description of symbols

• Backup & restore all your projects

• Add a section of stitches to the Designs Library for easy reuse

• Draw up to 200 rows and columns

Leasecrunch

Normally $1.99.

Accurately track your leased vehicle’s mileage with leasecrunch! Our app helps to minimize the risk of overage charges and maximize your driving habits to ensure that you drive every last mile that you’re paying for. Many who lease vehicles have little idea as to where they stand on mileage during the life of their lease. Unfortunately, reality hits the pocketbook hard when they go to turn in the vehicle at the end of the lease, only to find they’re over on miles and owe hundreds or thousands of dollars in overage fees. And for the more conservative drivers, no one wants to turn in their vehicle with thousands of miles less than they were allowed. Furthermore, those fastidious enough to keep a spreadsheet of their driving habits have to rely on writing mileage stats down and transferring them to a computer which can be a pain to manage. Just punch in the lease terms and current mileage and you’ll have a comprehensive list of mileage averages, projections, and graphs to show where you stand in the life of your lease and where you can expect to be when the time comes to turn your vehicle in. You can also update the mileage of your vehicle at any time to get an even more up-to-date look at your lease status. Features: • Easy to read interface

• Advertisement-free

• Multiple Vehicle Profiles

• Detailed Information

• History

• Line and Circle Graphs

• Works for either miles or kilometers Calculations Include: • Days and Percentage Into Lease Life

• Miles to Date (Current vs Allowed)

• Miles Over/Under to Date

• Average Miles Per Day (Actual vs Allowed)

• Average Miles Per Month (Actual vs Allowed)

• Projected Total Miles

• Projected Miles Over/Under

• Projected Overage Charges

Guitar Fretter

Normally $1.99.

Guitar Fretter is a game about of memorizing the note positions on the guitar. Battle the attacking music-note-wearing Minions by matching their note to the guitar fretboard! The action gets intense as you solve each level, unlock all the strings, and earn bonus points for full-matched frets and strings! Choose from four types of guitars: standard 6 string electric, 7 string electric, 4 string bass, and 5 string bass. Save and Resume!

+Saves your current session any way you exit the game. Guitar Chart mode!

+Practice fret note positions for four types of guitars. Multiple Difficulties!

+Easy, Normal, and Hard difficulties! Ninja Mode!

+The ultimate memory test mode: no hints! Battle Minions!

+Timed Ninja Mode

+New Instant match – match all notes/minions when you touch a matching fret. Instructional Comic!

+6 instructional comics introduce the core gameplay

Mystery of Fortune 2

Normally $0.99.

Mystery of Fortune 2 is the eighth episode of Fortune Chronicle Episodes. This is the official sequel of SRPG Mystery of Fortune(2014). Explore dungeons with your own army and try to make the most efficient corps. You must charge your phone while playing! Features 1. 25 available units and over 35 monsters. 2. Battle macro system that helps battles. 3. Changing class system lets you acquire various skills and strategies. 4. More gears and items to equip and collect. 5. Total 85 dungeons in 14 states to explore. Rules of the game 1. Every battle are conducted automatically. The Player gat set up strategies and level up units for the battle, before the battles starts. 2. You need to set up a fighting AI called battle macro to units before the battle starts. For example, you could set up the best strategy for battles by assembling condition and run sentence like – “Use skill when encounters enemy in close range” and “Heal yourself when you lost 50% HP”. 3. In the Pub you visit before you enter the dungeon, you can get some hints for your strategy, hire new units, purchase items and battle macro to prepare for the next battle. 4. Once the battle starts, the Player spectates the battle. You can use items to heal your units or fill Ether when you need. 5. When your units clear enemies in the current wave, they automatically proceed to the next wave. If you lost every unit in the battle, exploration ends. 6. When the exploration ends, you receive gold and items that you can use to upgrade your units.

AllPass Pro

Normally $1.99.

AllPass is an app that keeps all your vital information in one secure vault. • Quick opening of data using Touch ID

• Store your logins, credit cards, identities, and secure notes

• Log in to websites without having to remember any of your passwords

• Fill credit cards and identities without typing

• Quickly access your most used items using Favorites and History

• Fast search to find what you need

• Support Folders for better file organization.You can select a template for any folder to create records as fast as possible

• Unlimited number of databases

• Encrypts all your data using best and most reliable AES 256-bit encryption

• All protection mechanism is offline on your device only

• Auto-lock protects your vault even if your device is lost or stolen

• Syncs securely with your other iOS devices

• Backup & Restore your data via iCloud, Mail or iTunes

• Export and import via Mail, iTunes and CSV text files

• 180 icons to personalize your records

• 5 standard templates for fast data entry with the ability to create or edit custom templates with unlimited fields

• Integration with iOS

• Optimized for all types of devices and screen resolutions Choose the AllPass for storing important information and your digital life will become more comfortable and safe. Also available a free version with In-App Purchases

