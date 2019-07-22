In today’s digital landscape, not owning a computer is, essentially, like not owning a pair of shoes. Because, let’s face it, if you have a smartphone, you essentially have a computer. But while computers, in general, are getting smaller and smaller, laptops and desktops aren’t going anywhere any time soon. If you happen to do most of your work on a computer, you’re going to need a solid computer chair that you can feel comfortable sitting in for hours on end. Even if you work from home, laying in bed or sitting at your kitchen table just don’t cut it. Finding the right chair is imperative and, coincidentally, also quite simple.

Best Computer Chair for the Office

For those who work in an office, your best bet for a computer chair is the Furmax Ribbed Office Desk Chair Mid-Back Leather Executive Conference Task Chair. Upholstered with smooth, pliable, ribbed-stiched, this chair adjustable swivel chair looks like a piece of furniture built for a CEO. Great for conference rooms and offices, the Furmax Office Desk chair has a max weight of 280 lbs and seating area dimensions of 19.7″ x 19.1″, making it a solid fit for all shapes an sizes. Couple that with padded seating and a seat-height adjustment of 16.7″ x 19.9″ and you’ll feel comfortable in this chair the entire day. Plus, the 360° swivel also helps you move around in your chair with ease, something that might be particularly helpful for those who frequently have to turn around and talk to their co-workers, superiors, or subordinates.

Best Computer Chair for Gamers

Now if you’re someone that needs a computer game for leisure rather than in a professional setting, there’s always the Furmax Office Chair Desk Leather Gaming Chair. What’s great about this chair is you can use it for either gaming or work, as its sleek, black design gives it a classic computer chair look. However, between its five-star base, high-back rest, and ergonomic design makes it the perfect hub for hardcore gamers. The max weight is also around 280 lbs.

Best Computer Chair on a Budget

While the aforementioned chairs aren’t necessarily “expensive,” if they still don’t happen to fit your budget, you’re still in luck — the Modern Executive Adjustable Stool Rolling Swivel Chair from BestOffice is a solid, inexpensive option. This particular model has a weight limit of about 250 lbs, so a little less than the other two, but for the price, this is to be expected. Between its wider-than-average seat, breathable mesh back, tension control system, and ergonomic design, this BestOffice product represents perhaps the best chair, in terms of value, out there.