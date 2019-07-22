Best Air Conditioner for Your Room

There is, arguably, nothing worse than a non-air-conditioned room during the scorching hot summer months. For some, a sweltering hot room can be deflating and a total mood-killer, so if you don’t have a central air unit, why continue to endure the psychological and physical torture? While some of today’s fans are pretty powerful, they don’t always get the job completely done. Get yourself a nice room unit that will make you feel like that you’re in an actual icebox. Luckily, you don’t have to break the bank for a highly-effective room-cooling unit, so let’s go ahead and look at some of the best ones that are available online at your convenience.

Best Air Conditioner for Your Window

Sometimes, simplicity is best. A traditional window unit has never failed anyone before, so if you’re not looking for anything super fancy, you’d be wise to get the always reliable Frigidaire FFRA0511R1E 5, 000 BTU 115V Window-Mounted Mini-Compact Air Conditioner with Mechanical Controls. This 5,000 BTU air conditioner is compact, easy-to-install, and quiet enough so that you can fall asleep with it on no problem. This energy-efficient model comes with two cool speeds, two fan speeds, two-way air direction, and can cool up to 150 square feet, making it a great option for smaller rooms. It can fit into any window between 23 and 36 inches wide.

Best Portable Air Conditioner

For those who want something that either covers a little more ground, is portable, or you simply don’t want to lose the ability to open your window, this Whynter ARC-14S 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier, and Fan is a powerful, versatile option. For starters, it covers up to 500 square feet, making it more suitable for larger rooms. It’s essentially a three-in-one device, as it can be set to three different modes — air conditioner, dehumidifier, or fan. With full remote control thermostatic control (61°F – 89°F), a 24-hour programmable timer, eco-friendly CFC free green R-410A refrigerant, built-in carbon air filter, and storage bag capabilities, it should come as no surprise that this impressive unit won Good Housekeeping’s “2019 Best Overall” air conditioner model. If you’re not afraid of spending a few more dollars for higher quality, then this is the air conditioner for you.

Best Air Conditioner for Value

Now in terms of sheer value, the RolliCool Alexa-Enabled Portable Air Conditioner 10,000 BTU AC Unit with Heater, Dehumidifier, and Fan is a fantastic option. As a preface, its value doesn’t mean its the “cheapest” model available, but rather, you’re getting the great features for a reasonable price. Capable of cooling, heating, dehumidify, and fanning areas up to 450 sq. ft, this portable device comes with casters and a moveable window kit to easily transport into any room. It’s also connectable via mobile app, so you can change control it with your own smartphone. And with smart device compatibility, you’re also able to use voice control to pick your settings, making it a super-intuitive, high-quality, and versatile air conditioner for a great price.