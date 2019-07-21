Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of July 21)

The month of major Netflix originals continues this week as Orange is the New Black returns for its seventh and final season. The prison dramedy helped put Netflix on the map way back in 2013 as a genuine player in the increasingly crowded TV landscape, and it’s incredible to think just how prolific the service has become since.

The other highlight of the week is the addition of Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds, which remains one of the best movies from the latter half of his career. Plus, its arrival on Netflix comes at the perfect time, as his ninth movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is set it hit theaters on Friday, July 26th. If you’re so inclined, you can turn it into a Tarantino double feature and watch Inglourious Basterds before you head to the theater.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of July 21st, 2019:

Arrivals

Monday, July 22nd

Inglourious Basterds

Wednesday, July 24th

The Great Hack — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Thursday, July 25th

Friday, July 26th

Departures

Saturday, July 27th

Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7

We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in July.