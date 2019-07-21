The Witcher, Watchmen, Westworld 3, and all the hot new trailers from Comic-Con 2019

San Diego Comic-Con 2019 is the biggest event of the season, and we’ve seen a ton of news from the show this year. Marvel Studios’ Hall H presentation is easily one of the most hotly anticipated panels of the show, and Kevin Feige and Co. delivered exactly what fans expected: precise details about the MCU Phase 4. SDCC also delivered plenty of other events, complete with trailers for upcoming movies and TV series that fans can’t wait to see.

Netflix released the first teaser trailer for The Witcher, which might easily become the next epic Game of Thrones-style obsession. But SDCC also brought us even more trailers for many upcoming TV series, including Watchmen, Star Trek: Picard, and Westworld 3 to name just a few.

Carnival Row

This one will be out real soon, on August 30th on Amazon Prime Video. Carnival Row stars Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, and looks like it might compete against The Witcher to become our Game of Thrones replacement. The fantasy story takes place in a fictional universe where several mythical races have to find a way to survive around humans after a disastrous war. Unlike Game of Thrones and The Witcher, which are set in an environment reminiscent of the Middle Ages, Carnival Row is set in more modern times, around the turn of what we’d call the 20th century in our reality. The following featurettes will introduce the main characters, as well as the worlds they populate.





His Dark Materials

Ok, it’s finally happening, His Dark Materials might finally tell us the story that The Golden Compass could not. That franchise was quietly killed in spite of its massive potential. Thankfully, HBO picked it up, turned it into a TV series that will allow this complex story to truly shine, and replaced the old cast with new figures that will surely do the show justice — included are James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. And yes, Lorek the fighting polar bear is back, baby!

Preacher 4

Based on the comic book of the same name, Preacher is coming up on its fourth season, which is also going to be the last in the series. A teaser for season 4 was released at Comic-Con, with the show set to premiere on August 4th, on AMC.

Snowpiercer

All that’s left from the world is a train that circles the globe perpetually. That’s the only way to survive, but the train itself is full of perils for the people fortunate enough to having been granted a place on the train. The TBS series premieres next spring.

Star Trek: Picard

This has the potential to deliver a Star Trek experience unlike anything before it. At the same time, with Picard back in action it’ll also be a very familiar Star Trek experience. The first trailer for Star Trek: Picard is filled with callbacks to the original series, which fans will undoubtedly appreciate. 2020 can’t come soon enough. Engage!

The Expense season 4

Out on December 13th on Amazon Prime Video (not SyFy), The Expanse season 4 will bring over a slew of new conflicts in our Solar System that will need defusing. The sci-fi series takes place hundreds of years in the future in a reality that has expanded well beyond Earth’s boundaries, with humans colonizing other planets.

The Flash season 6

There’s a new villain coming to The Flash, one who was touched upon in this SDCC teaser trailer. Bloodwork is coming to season 6 on October 8th.

The Man in the High Castle season 4

The Man in the High Castle is also on its fourth season, and also out on Prime Video. The series chronicles a few characters in an alternate history where the Axis prevailed over the Allies in the Second World War. It’s the 1960s, and the US is divided between Germany and Japan, although someone has newsreels claiming that Germany had lost the war.

The Rook

The Rook is a TV series about a world where intelligence agencies casually recruit people with special abilities for all sorts of operations. That doesn’t mean these people are safe, or that they can control their powers without having to deal with side effects. The Rook premiered on June 30th on Starz.

The Walking Dead season 10

I stopped watching The Walking Dead many years ago, but AMC’s zombie series isn’t quite done telling stories. Comic-Con brought us a brand new trailer for season 10 that remaining fans will appreciate. While I can still recognize several key characters, I have no idea what’s happening, how we got here, or why. After the travesty that was season 7, I can’t really say I care, either. Season 10 premieres October 6th.

The Witcher

I’ll say this again: The Witcher has the potential to replace Game of Thrones in our minds and hearts. It’s a massive world populated by all sorts of creatures, political intrigue, lots of sword fights, massive battles, and great special effects. It’s all in The Witcher. Sadly, we have no release date for it yet.

Watchmen

Easily one of the most anticipated TV series of the year, HBO’s Watchmen will bring these popular superheroes back to the screen. However, this is Damon Lindelof’s original take on the iconic comic, so nothing will be what it seems. The show has a great cast, featuring Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Hong Chau, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing, and James Wolk.

Westworld 3

Westworld needs no introductions at this point, and the popular HBO show is ready for more robotic adventures. This Comic-Con teaser gives us a sneak peek at what’s coming in season 3, but we’ll have to wait until next year for it to hit HBO.