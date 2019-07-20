It’s finally the weekend we’ve all been waiting for, the weekend Disney’s live-action version of its critically acclaimed The Lion King hits theaters. The film will probably obliterate everything in its path at the box office, and it’ll steal the number 1 spot from Spider-Man: Far From Home, which is now going into its third weekend. But what’s really exciting this weekend is that San Diego Comic-Con is in full swing, which means we’ve got a ton of new trailers for you… including the first trailer for what looks like it’s going to become our next Game of Thrones style obsession, Netflix’s The Witcher!

The Witcher

Our lists are typically in alphabetical order, but this one deserves to be first. That’s right — the first trailer for The Witcher is finally here!

Ad Astra

We’re about to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first manned mission to the Moon, so this new Ad Astra trailer comes just in time for that. The Brad Pitt movie is a tale of space exploration, one in which an astronaut learns that his astronaut father (Tommy Lee Jones) isn’t the person he thought he was. The film opens on September 20th.

Cats

We haven’t seen humanoid-like creatures with big tails since Avatar, but that’s about to change soon with the Cats musical. The Tom Hopper film launches in December, featuring an amazing cast: James Corden, Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Jason Derulo, Jennifer Hudson, and Ray Winstone.

Don’t Let Go

Let’s switch gears to a horror story called Don’t Let Go in which a man receives a phone call from the niece he just buried. She’s not a ghost, but she’s calling from two weeks ago. That gives them time to undo her death, assuming they can find out who killed her and her family.

Good Boys

Take a group of sixth-grade friends like the kids from Strange Things, mix in drugs and plenty of NSFW sex jokes, and get Seth Rogen involved. That’s what Good Boys is, a comedy that launches on August 16th:

Hustlers

In Hustlers, we have a different kind of sex story where a gang of stripers went out to steal money from their incredibly rich customers. It’s all based on real events and stars a fantastic crew, including Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, and Cardi B.

It: Chapter Two

You were waiting for the sequel, and we’re nearly there. Come September 6th, the second part of Stephen King’s horror story It hits cinemas. This time the kids are all grown up, and they’ll be on the same mission: Stopping Pennywise.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

I don’t know if any of us are ready for this, but here goes… the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot you may have wanted to see this year, is here.

Playing With Fire

Playing With Fire is just like Kindergarten Cop but we have firefighters instead of cops doing the babysitting. Also, nobody’s undercover here. Oh, and the scene with the dog in the trailer below is just epic.

Terminator: Dark Fate

Terminator: Dark Fate might just be the Terminator 2 reboot we’ve been waiting for all these years. Personally, I’ve been disappointed by too many Terminators to get my hopes up, but the following featurette definitely has me psyched about it.

The King’s Man

Out on February 14th, The King’s Man has a familiar title because it’s the sequel to the previous two Kingsmen flicks that launched in 2014 and 2017. The trailer teases the organization’s history, revealing that these king’s men have been involved in war and peace for centuries.

The Kitchen

Just like Hustlers, The Kitchen has a great cast, but this story isn’t about a gang of strippers stealing money from their wealthy patrons. It’s about a gang of New York mobsters’ wives doing whatever it takes to replace their husbands who are now imprisoned, and to keep the family businesses in place.

The Red Sea Diving Resort

Based on real-life events, The Red Sea Diving Resort tells the daring story of a few agents who used a diving resort in Sudan in the early ‘80s as a front to smuggle refugees to Israel. The movie starts streaming on July 31st, featuring a remarkable group of performers: Chris Evans, Michael Kenneth Williams, Haley Bennett, Alessandro Nivola, Michiel Huisman, Chris Chalk, Greg Kinnear, and Ben Kingsley.

Top Gun: Maverick

We’ve waited three decades for the sequel, and it never came. But come next year, we’re finally getting the Top Gun 2 film we deserve. The first trailer was released at SDCC 2019 and it’s filled with callbacks to the original: the iconic soundtrack, the beach volleyball games, the piano playing, the motorcycle riding, the epic jacket and sunglasses, the heroic death, and all the fighter planes you can imagine. Oh and this time around, Maverick (Tom Cruise) is in charge of new recruits, including Goose’s son (Miles Teller). And yes, Iceman will appear in the film, although Val Kilmer isn’t in the trailer.