Amazon’s crazy Prime Day sales aren’t the only great deals around the web this week. There are also tons of paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time, and you’ll find Friday’s eight best apps listed down below.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

DevPro – Protect Your Device

Normally $0.99.

DevPro is a security app that helps you protect your mobile devices. DevPro is activated with a single wipe, registers movements with an adjustable sensitivity and triggers an audible alarm. The backup and alarming is done locally. No Internet connection is required. DevPro is self-sufficient. Uses Touch-ID or Face-ID to unlock. No separate code required. A few more unique functions: • Adjustable alarm triggering sensitivity

• Adjustable alarm volume

• Directly accessible via Widget

• Individual alarms and voice messages

• Preset scenes can be defined (office, hotel, outdoor,…)

• Active in the background We value fast security, so a number of presets allow an immediate start.

Download DevPro – Protect Your Device

Infact – Daily Random Facts

Normally $1.99.

If you want everyone to think you are super smart? Want to increase your knowledge? Want to know about world’s facts? You want this totally free? If yes, Infact – Daily Random Facts fulfil all your requirements. Expand your knowledge with cool facts, interesting facts, fun facts, weird facts, daily random facts. Are you searching for amazing facts about science? Or want to know about cool facts, interesting facts, fun facts, weird facts about the world, then you can learn from Infact – Daily Random Facts. More than 8775 unique and verified facts make our app unique. Our team verify all the facts and add new interesting facts and amazing facts daily. So start your knowledge every day with cool facts, interesting facts and amazing facts in a simple and awesome way. Impress others with your knowledge. Infact – Daily Random Facts have huge stock of

amazing facts, cool facts and interesting facts. Infact – Daily Random Facts divide all the amazing facts in different categories like space facts, general facts, animal facts, food facts, body facts, sex facts, US facts etc. Each category has large stock of unique facts, cool facts and interesting facts. With all the categories you can learn about cool facts easily and get unique information about amazing and interesting facts from our app Infact – Daily Random Facts. Infact – Daily Random Facts has also large stock of fun facts like women speak 20000 word in a day that’s 13000 more than average man. This app contain hundreds of facts about which you or your friends don’t know. You will get hundreds of amazing facts and interesting facts listed categories wise. You can share cool facts with your family members, friends and relatives via multiple social sites like WhatsApp, Facebook etc. You can entertain yourself and friends any time with amazing facts and interesting facts. Add fun facts which you like to favourite and read them anytime again. we divide facts with different categories like > Animals facts

> Space Facts

> Human Body Facts

> Language Facts

> Food Facts

> General Facts

> Sports Facts

> US Facts

> Psychology Facts Multiple themes with multiple font styles make Infact – Daily Random Facts unique. Select the theme and your app totally converted into that theme. Learn everyday something new and share your knowledge with everyone.

Download Infact – Daily Random Facts

wakerapper

Normally $0.99.

The world’s smartest alarm that checks real-time traffic and factors in your morning routine to calculate your optimum bed & wake up time. Includes an intelligent nap timer with preset recommended nap lengths so you don’t over sleep or get a sleep hangover. Pair a sleep sensor to enable soundless alarm! Wake up with gradual lights and taps instead of a loud, disruptive alarm.

Download wakerapper

AfterFocus – Background Blur

Normally $1.99.

Turn any photo and video into awesome portrait photo and video with depth blur and bokeh effect! You need no dual lens, no plus model device. You also have no restriction on the distance with objects. With powerful tools provided by the app,

– multiple depth

– fine masking creation

– background depth

– background type (rectangular, radial, diagonal and plain)

– background distance

– aperture adjustment You can turn any plain photo and video into awesome portrait photo and viideo with depth blur and bokeh effect. Unlike other apps which just support simple masking and blur, [AfterFocus] enables you to add multi level depth to your photo and make really natural depth blur effect. ** Depth Blur on Photo

• Add depth to your photo with multiple masks.

• Create mask with precision.

– Change brush and soft edge size

– Undoable

– Quick selection with single tap

• Apply depth to background.

– Choose Rectangular, diagnoal radial background

– Choose background distance • Adjust aperture to change blur intensity.

• Edit and reuse the project later.

• Supports extension from Photos app. ** Depth Blur on Video

• Add manual depth effect on video.

• Add manual depth effect on live photo.

• Tons of predefined depth effects.

• Adjust the size of depth.

• Adjust aperture and blur intensity.

• Split into multiple time ranges and add depth effect to each range.

• Save as video.

• Save as live photo.

• Save as animated gif.

• Save to camera roll and share to SNS.

• Edit and reuse the project later.

• Supports extension from Photos app.

Download AfterFocus – Background Blur

Table Score

Normally $0.99.

– The score board with easy operation

– Names, numbers, points and bars are displayable

– Stopwatch/timer feature (add-on) This app is a score board for table tennis, billiards, and every board games.

It’s possible to use by easy operation.

Download Table Score

Shadow Of Death: Premium Games

Normally $0.99.

Start your journey with four heroes: Maximus, Mount, Quinn & Lunae. Choose your favorite hero and conquer the darkness. (Maximus is available on the free version) A Brand New Dark Fantasy Epic

Play a gripping pocket sized fantasy RPG on the go! Pushing the boundaries of mobile gaming, Shadow of Death is an offline fighting game which doesn’t need the internet to be experienced. Fight the way you want as players can select among four unique shadow knights, multiple gameplay styles, and loads of rare armor sets to conquer a hostile dark world. Whip out that dark sword, collect some comrades, and slash the shadows! Choice to the Players

Choose from a cast of four unique shadow knights each representing a vastly different play style. Whether players want to slash or force projectile their way to victory is in their hands, quite literally! Delve into a robust skill tree and deep inventory system that encourages endless combat experimentation and customization. We even have a young boy’s soul in a hulking suit of armor, what other game can top that? Conquer the Darkness in Style

Inspired by classic fighting games and modern action RPGs, combat is a high-octane blend of magic and weapons based hack and slash gameplay. An intuitive touch screen interface provides different options to strategize combat and devastate enemies. The unique battle system is accessible for any player yet deep enough to satisfy the most hardcore action RPG fans. What are you waiting for? Grab that mystical dark sword and plunge into darkness! A Beautiful Ruined World

Driven by an all new animation system and graphics engine, players are going to be saying, “I can’t believe it’s not a console game.” That’s right, the game looks that good! Optimized for mobile gaming, the gothic fantasy world of Aurora is uniquely cel shaded to deliver jaw dropping magical effects and epic combat sequences to life. Play Anywhere, Anytime

We put the “pocket” in pocket sized RPGs! Experience the thrill of combat anywhere, anytime as Shadow of Death is an offline game. No need to be online to defeat the shadows. Challenge the Universe

When beating down shadow monsters just does not cut it anymore, take your game online! Vie for ultimate supremacy as you battle with other players in the Arena. Story: A Dark Knight’s Journey

Aurora, once a prosperous kingdom has fallen. An ancient darkness reborn savages the land with brute force. Crops decay, winds scream with rage, and the dead stir.

In his lust for power and forbidden knowledge, a king has forsaken his people to ruin. The people cry for hope.

A lone knight, cleansed of memory but driven by conviction is all that stands between utter annihilation. Marked by destiny, he walks alone towards the whispering shadows.

Download Shadow Of Death: Premium Games

Pyrotexni Fireworks

Normally $0.99.

Pour fireworks from your iPhone/Touch and iPad.

Tap and drag with one or more of your fingers to create fireworks explosions, or drag across the screen.

You can hear explosion sound effects and can display thousands of colored particles on your iPhone or iPad.

Pyrotexni is perfectly safe and will not melt your screen. :) Recommended for anyone who like visual effects and who are passionate with fireworks.

Also is very entertainment and adorable gift for kids,girls and grandma. Download Pyrotexni to keep your kids busy and happy ;) Features:

– Beautiful Fireworks Show

– Multi-Colored Fireworks

– Gravity Impact on Explosions

– Toggle ON/OFF Sound and Auto Explosions

– Custom size of particles

– Support All Devices

– Multitouch

– Smooth Graphics

– Easy to Use Don’t forget to raise your stars since the review!

Thanks for all your feedback !

Download Pyrotexni Fireworks

The Enchanted Worlds

Normally $3.99.

In this latest adventure with Uncle Henry, he has had a secret kept for many years that he now wishes to share with you. Over his travels he has discovered three enchanted books that transport you to the worlds written on their pages when using a special amulet for each. He has just learned that there is a fourth book hidden within one of these worlds! He asks for your help in search of this fourth book. You must go to his house and use the clues and puzzles he has placed to locate and explore the three books that are hidden away in his library. Your Uncle Henry has been renown for discovering lost treasures for as long as you can remember. His legendary stories of adventure excited your imagination as you were a child growing up. Now with your newly acquired archeology skills, he has been reaching out from time to time for your help in tracking down some of these difficult to find treasures. This captivating adventure game has:

– Custom designed beautiful HD graphics!

– Custom composed soundtrack and sound effects!

– A dynamic map to show the screens you have visited and current location

– A camera that takes photos of clues and symbols as you discover them

– Dozens of puzzles, clues, and items

– Auto saves your progress

– Available for phones and tablets! Fast-travel and Hints available as In-App Purchases:

– Instantly move around the map reducing travel time with Fast-travel

– Get helpful text hints that nudge you in the right direction and complete walkthrough videos for each hint and puzzle

Download The Enchanted Worlds