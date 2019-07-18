Samsung insider compares the Galaxy S10 to the unreleased Galaxy Note 10

Samsung will soon launch its second flagship of the year — the Galaxy Note 10 — which is expected to be a variation of the Galaxy S10 that went on sale back in March. However, the new phone will deliver several improvements over the S10 which will make it a significant upgrade, especially if you skipped the Galaxy S10.

In a pair of tweets, Samsung insider Ice Universe posted some of the main features of the Galaxy Note 10, comparing the phone with the Galaxy S10:

Note10 series compared to the S10 series:

Appearance upgrade, larger screen, larger screen ratio

Added 5G support

UFS2.1→UFS3.0

15w→25w (45w)

Sepn adds a new somatosensory operation

Camera update ≈0

Performance update ≈0 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 18, 2019

According to the leaker, the Note 10 will deliver a better design with a bigger screen-to-body ratio, faster UFS 3.0 storage, and 25W/45W charging.

The Note 10 will come in two sizes, previous reports have claimed, and each one will have distinct 4G and 5G versions. The Galaxy S10 also offers a 5G model: the Galaxy S10 5G, which is rumored to be just as big as the upcoming Note 10+. That’s also the only Galaxy S10 to support 25W fast charging.

The leaker also noted that the camera and performance upgrades wouldn’t be noticeable. The Note 10 will feature three or four lenses on the back, just like some of the S10 phones. When it comes to hardware, we’re looking at the same Snapdragon 855 powering the Note 10, although it will get a slightly faster Exynos 9825 chip overseas, according to recent leaks.

In a second tweet, Ice Universe said that the cheapest Galaxy Note 10 4G model would feature 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The cheapest S10 packs 8GB of RAM, but comes with 128GB of flash memory. However, the S10 still has microSD support, whereas the Note 10 is rumored to ditch it:

The Chinese version of Note10 is divided into two types:

1.Note10 4G, minimum specification: 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM

2.Note10+ 5G, minimum specification: 12GB RAM + 512GB ROM pic.twitter.com/4nkaOIvJUv — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 18, 2019

Things get a lot more interesting for the cheapest Galaxy Note 10+ 5G model, which will feature 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Sadly, we’re not looking at the speedy LPDDR5 RAM that Samsung started mass-producing, and that’s because the Snapdragon 855 chips don’t support the new memory standard. When it comes to storage, however, we’re looking at UFS 3.0 flash memory, which is going to be a lot faster than UFS 2.1.

Finally, the Note 10 will come with a built-in S-Pen stylus, as every Note before it. That’s something Ice doesn’t mention, but it’s worth remembering, especially if you’re choosing between the S10 and Note 10.