If you’ve had the misfortune of watching even 5 seconds of Nathan’s annual hot dog eating contest, you know all too well that hot dogs can be nightmare fuel. If eaten in moderation every once in a while, however, hot dogs can be delightful. Today happens to be the perfect day to enjoy a good dog because it’s National Hot Dog Day 2019! What is National Hot Dog Day, you ask? To that, we simply respond with a question of our own: who knows and who cares? The bottom line is there are a whole bunch of deals out there for National Hot Dog Day today, and Offers.com rounded them all up into one simple list. Check out all the deals below, and if none of the establishments below have locations nearby, be sure to call your local hot dog purveyor to see if they have any sweet deals of their own.

Kohl’s: The Nostalgia Electrics 2-Slot Hot Dog Toaster (which toasts two hot dogs and two buns) is on sale for $19.99. Plus, use this promo code to get an extra 15% off your order.

Love’s: Get a free hot dog on July 17. Love’s has partnered with Schwab Meat Co. to give out free hot dogs at participating locations in 41 states. To claim this deal, get the barcode on Loves.com, on the Love’s app or via Loves’ social media pages from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on July 17. See details.

Paragon Theaters: The chain, which has locations in the Southeastern U.S., is offering a buy-one-get-one-free special on hot dogs on July 17. See details

Philly Pretzel Factory: This promo was announced on the chain’s Facebook page. Starting at 11 a.m. on July 17, the first 100 customers get a free Pretzel Dog.

Pilot Flying J: Open the Pilot Flying J app on July 17 to find a coupon good for one free roller grill item, including hot dogs. First-time app users will also get a free drink. See details.

Portillo’s: At participating locations in certain states, guests can get two regular hot dogs for $5. Plus, get free delivery at all locations on orders of at least $10 placed on Portillos.com. These deals are available from July 15 to 21. See details.

TravelCenters of America: This includes Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express locations. UltraONE loyalty program members can receive one free hot dog at participating locations. Jut visit the UltraONE kiosk and print out your coupon from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. See details.

Wienerschnitzel: On July 17 only, get five chili dogs for $5. Plus, use this coupon to get 99-cent corn dogs until July 28 and this one to get a chili dog with small fries for $2.29.