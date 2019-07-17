We’ve been super busy with Prime Day for the past few days, but now that it’s finally over we can return to our regularly scheduled programming. Needless to say, that includes rounding up the best paid iPhone and iPad apps each day that are on sale for free. We’ve got seven different premium iOS apps for you to check out on Wednesday and they’re all free downloads for a limited time. There’s no telling when these deals will end though, so be sure to get them as soon as you can.

Live 2 Photos

Normally $1.99.

[Live 2 Photos] is the World’s first all in one tool which enables you to extract multiple still images from your Live Photo, Video, GIF and Burst Photo. * Extract multiple still images from Live Photos

* Extract multiple still images from Videos

* Extract multiple still images from Animated GIF

* Extract multiple still images from Burst Photo

* Easily get the exact moments

* Extract unlimted number of photos

* Save and share the extracted photos easily

* You can even convert the extracted photos into photo collage and slideshow If you’re Live Photo fan, you’ll love this app!

Download Live 2 Photos

i Live – Gold Edition

Normally $1.99.

“i Live” is the most innovative and realistic life simulator ever created. Over 5000 frames for animation, dynamic lighting and shadows, and the time is in real time! Install now “i Live” and give a ‘soul to your device. Features….

•Bring your baby into the world and bring him up like a real child. Breastfeed him, follow him and watch him growing

•He needs love, if you don’t follow him, he won’t love you. Give him all love you can and he will love you too!

•Follow his growht phases from his born. Watch his body and conduct changes!

•Play with him and became the best parent ever! Challenge your friend and rise in Leaderboard!

•He Lives night and day waiting for your return! And much more

Much more! clothes, games and gadget. Make your baby happy for a real experience!

They say that… “Best Graphics”

The graphics are so realistic among the most cared of category! “ “Best Life Simulator”

The best life simulation game, the most beautiful of its kind! “Gameplay”

The child grows increasing more and more involvement and fun! “Longevity”

The game currently reaches the age of the child in 3 months. “Audio”

The music and the effects make the atmosphere at play unique, changing and adapting to the time of day

“Useful information for the user”

As per company policy, the game does not contain annoying advertisements. Only purchases in the app that can be optional and disabled from your device.

Follow the community and updates on https://www.facebook.com/IlivegameEng Subscribe and follow our channel! https://www.youtube.com/user/LGDstudioOfficial Growth will be under updates from developers Available languages: Italian, English, German, Spanish, French, Portoguese (BRA)

Download i Live – Gold Edition

System Activity Monitors

Normally $0.99.

The app monitors iOS activity like memory usage, battery life, used space, and device information. Great visuals like speedometer view, LED indicator, 3D bar charts, battery charging animation, LED flashing charger, provides you a rich visual views of your iOS device internals, like you have never seen before. $$ Over a million satisfied users of our apps $$ ## Few of our user TESTIMONIALS ##

$ Way cool

This is a terrific system tracker.

– Macquest $ Definitely get this App.!

Love the cool dashboard. Tells you what’s going on in the Apple brain in your iPad or iPhone. This App rules.

– Battyguy $ Simple App !

Great tool! Helps to keep your standby time ridiculously long and device running smoothly.

– Spader1969. $ I have tried many products like this one and so far I keep coming back to this one.

– Markeith3000 The System Activity Monitor, is the most comprehensive all in one health check app. on the App store, that monitors memory usage, battery performance, device information like IP address and hardware address, battery tips, all system information, and used space on the iOS device. You can use this app to accurately monitor your battery life, monitor memory in use, and used and free space. By appropriately charging the battery using this app to full charge, you can get a good battery life. KEY FEATURES: 1. Battery tips are shown to help save battery life while using the iPhone. 2. Tap battery to see the battery capacity for your favorite apps. 3. Shows the used and free space on your iPhone/iPod. 4. Shows the IP address acquired, and hardware address of your device. 5. Displays a long list of device information, like physical specs, hardware info, and many more. These are the different views on the App. Memory view: Shows the used and free iPhone memory available as used by other apps. This is shown in an excellent speedometer animation view. Double tap home button, and see other apps in use. Close out the other apps, and see the memory being reclaimed in this app, when the speedometer shows the free memory available increase. This has an LED indicator with blue, green, yellow and red colors indicating the amount of memory being used. Double tap the speedometer, to see a 3D bar view of the different break up of the memory used. Like, Free, Wired, Active and Inactive memory of your iOS device. Battery view: This view shows the battery available for discharge, how much time to recharge to make it full, and when it is charged to FULL, displays an indication, as “FULLY CHARGED”, as opposed to quick charge. It has glow panels on the top to let you know, how much battery is available. Tap the battery on the fill, to show the detailed break up of battery availability for 3G talk time, browsing, videos, games etc. Animated battery charging with current flashes inside the battery. Space used view: This is shown as a pie-chart that presents the used and free space available on your iOS device. Info view: Now it shows a lot more device information, like system information, camera information, display, hardware and physical characteristics. It shows whether you device is connected to Wi-Fi or cellular and its IP address.

Download System Activity Monitors

Stream Music Player

Normally $1.99.

Stream was created to give you a seamless listening, managing and syncing cloud music experience. It allows you to create a personal streaming service with cloud storage like Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive and Yandex.Disk to save space on your device and have access to all of your music. How it works?

Upload all music to your favourite cloud storage then use Stream to connect and enjoy your music anywhere. Add your music to your device without iTunes, easy and fast using local WiFi transfer or download music to your iPhone to play it without internet (Offline mode). It’s a multi-cloud system therefore you can stream lists of music regardless where they are stored. Access your favourite music across all your devices: iPhone, iPad, iPod library, Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Yandex.Disk and your computer. Stream your music with in advanced and powerful media player. Music player:

– Full featured media player

– Sleep timer

– Lock screen playback controls

– Background music playback

– Equalizer with BassBooster

– Over 20 realistic EQ presets

– Stylish audio Visualizer

– Fine scrubbing

– Album cover art Playlists:

– Create your own playlists Media Library:

– Import music from your iPod library

– Tabs for Songs, Albums, Artists Manager:

– Wi-Fi Transfer

– Download and upload music, pictures, archives from

– Box

– Dropbox

– Google Drive

– OneDrive

– Yandex.Disk

– Move, rename or delete tracks & songs

– Search by artist, title, album

– Create and manage folders

Download Stream Music Player

Text Curve : Circular Text

Normally $1.99.

[Text Curve] helps you to add beautiful curved texts on your photo. With tons of curve shapes, text styles, artistic fonts and background templates, you can add unique texts in ways you’ve never imagined. You can also apply effects, frames and stickers to your photo with powerful photo editor. [Features]

● Beautiful curve shapes.

– Free draw

– Wave

– Arc

– Bell

– Horizontal/Vertical Line

– Semi Circle

– Circle

– Rectangle

● Create custom curve with your finger touch .

● Unlimited number of texts – not just one text!

● Tons of artistic fonts.

● Custom Font – Add any font you want.

● Beautiful text styles and colors including gradient color.

● Move, resize and rotate each text.

● Tons of background templates – optimized for Instagram.

● Powerful photo editor – effects, frames and stickers.

● Export each text as PNG image with transparent background.

● Save as full resolution.

● Upload to SNS.

Download Text Curve : Circular Text

Decide Now!

Normally $1.99.

The best decision maker: put your OWN ideas on a spinner wheel & get the answer! Can’t decide? Or afraid of making the wrong choice? The original Decide Now! app is here to help you! Create your question, add answers, spin the wheel and see what comes up!

Decide Now! will randomly choose your next step in those situations and give you entertaining ideas on different occasions. Where to travel? What dress should I wear? Who is going to answer in the classroom?

Let Decide Now! select it in a fun way! FEATURES:

• CUSTOM WHEELS: unlimited number of your OWN wheels with unlimited number of labels you can put on them

• DEACTIVATE LABELS: disable/enable labels to temporarily eliminate some choices

• BULK IMPORT: you can add large label lists to your wheels right from the clipboard

• EXPORT WHEELS: easily export your wheels and share them with your friends or transfer among your devices

• SHARING: Share your decisions with your friends

• SHAKE TO RANDOMISE: randomly reposition your labels on the wheel just by shaking your device

• Predefined wheel templates

• Exciting color schemes

• Dark / light themes

Download Decide Now!

Instacall – Smart Dialer

Normally $3.99.

Instacall is the best T9 Smart Dialer

It’s incredibly easy to find names and make call FEATURES • Great Interface

• Simple Design

• Support Speed Dial

• Color Customization

Download Instacall – Smart Dialer