‘Avengers: Endgame might beat ‘Avatar’ at the box office after all

Marvel’s quest to have Avengers: Endgame crush Avatar at the box office might not be futile after all, with the two highest-grossing movies of all times now separated by a mere $7 million. Marvel launched an Avengers 4 re-release a few weeks ago in the US, but that wasn’t enough to give it a massive boost to overthrow Avatar. However, more markets are getting those re-release versions, and Endgame has closed in on James Cameroon’s chart-topping blockbuster.

As it stands right now, Endgame has to make a little over $7 million to surpass Avatar at the box office, and it looks more and more likely that will happen after all.

Avengers: Endgame grossed an estimated $1.1M internationally this weekend. International total stands at $1.9296B, global total stands at $2.7808B.#AvengersEndgame #BoxOffice @MarvelStudios @Avengers — BoxOfficeReport.com (@BORReport) July 14, 2019

Estimates a few days ago said that Marvel could use a second re-release to help Endgame overtake Avatar’s earnings, with sources from distribution circles being skeptical about Marvel’s chances. This is from a Deadline report after the re-release:

You’d think the re-release would be enough to get Endgame over the bump and past Avatar. Unfortunately, that’s not expected, and if it happens, it would shock many in distribution circles. Even if Endgame in the next week grosses $10M-$15M worldwide, many say that final $22M-$27M will be an uphill slog that might require an additional theatrical re-release should Disney decide to go the distance and outstrip the record owned by the mega-franchise filmmaker they inherited from Fox. Some in distribution circles even think Endgame ultimately won’t out-peg Avatar.

In the meantime, Spider-Man: Far From Home also hit theaters, easily winning its first two weekends at the box office. The movie might help Marvel sell additional tickets for Endgame as well since the second Spider-Man movie takes place chronologically right after the events in Avengers 4.

There’s also one more reason why Endgame might prevail, according to MCU Cosmic. Time is on Endgame’s side, as Marvel is likely to keep the movie playing in theaters until September, as was the case with Infinity War last year. Endgame has up to two more months to make up the extra $7 million, and more international re-releases should help it reach that ultimate goal.