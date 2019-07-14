Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of July 14)

If you didn’t get enough David Harbour (Chief Jim Hopper) from Stranger Things this month, we’ve got some good news for you: You can also watch him in a satirical new Netflix original film called Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein this coming Tuesday. Honestly, there’s no such thing as too much Harbour.
But if for whatever reason that isn’t enough to quench your media thirst this week, Netflix is also unleashing another batch of episodes from Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. This time around, the comedian talks to the likes of Eddie Murphy, Matthew Broderick, Melissa Villaseñor, and Martin Short.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of July 14th, 2019:
Arrivals
Tuesday, July 16th
- The Break-Up
- Disney’s The Princess and the Frog
- Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Wynonna Earp: Season 3
Wednesday, July 17th
- Pinky Malinky: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Thursday, July 18th
- Secret Obsession — NETFLIX FILM
Friday, July 19th
- Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- La casa de papel: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Queer Eye: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac — NETFLIX ANIME
- Typewriter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Departures
Sunday, July 14th
- The Immigrant
Tuesday, July 16th
- American Gangster
We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in July.