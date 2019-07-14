Netflix arrivals and departures

Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of July 14)

Jacob Siegal
July 14th, 2019 at 11:02 AM

If you didn’t get enough David Harbour (Chief Jim Hopper) from Stranger Things this month, we’ve got some good news for you: You can also watch him in a satirical new Netflix original film called Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein this coming Tuesday. Honestly, there’s no such thing as too much Harbour.

But if for whatever reason that isn’t enough to quench your media thirst this week, Netflix is also unleashing another batch of episodes from Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. This time around, the comedian talks to the likes of Eddie Murphy, Matthew Broderick, Melissa Villaseñor, and Martin Short.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of July 14th, 2019:

Arrivals

Tuesday, July 16th

Wednesday, July 17th

Thursday, July 18th

  • Secret Obsession — NETFLIX FILM

Friday, July 19th

Departures

Sunday, July 14th

  • The Immigrant

Tuesday, July 16th

  • American Gangster

We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in July.

