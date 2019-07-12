Before you slip away into the weekend for some much-deserved rest and relaxation, we’ve got one last roundup of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free for you to enjoy. You’ll find seven different freebies listed below, but these deals could end at any time so definitely download them for free while you still can.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

IQ Test Pro Edition

Normally $2.99.

Try Best Way To Know Your IQ!

IQ Test Pro Edition. 2 Differents Tests With solutions Reviews

“There’s always another app claiming to test your brain. This one delivered!

I am very pleased with it. I’ll be recommending this to all my friends. It’s a great way to get the juices of the mind flowing. I don’t know what the actual standard test consists of, however I can imagine it’s pretty similar to this apps knowledge base! In closing -Sending my thanks to the developers!” “I can’t believe all these people bragging that they got IQ’s of 135 and 140. The average is 100. Obviously, most of you people are lying. 3% of people have an IQ of 125 and over. 0.39% have an IQ over 140. One things I say, is that, ‘the person who tells everyone how smart they are probably are not.’ My sister is is pretty smart and has an IQ of 128. She’s going to MIT. I think you people bragging about your iq probably aren’t the smartest. If you were really smart, you’d know everyone would just say your lying and not tell everyone your IQ. I think it’s a good, accurate app because my sister took a really long iq test and got the exact same score.” IQ Test like a Job Interview

Available for iPad and iPhone. 2 different tests! And… IQ average ;)

+39 Questions to get your IQ! iq test.

+33 Questions to get your IQ! European iq test. With solutions! An intelligence quotient (IQ) is a score derived from one of several standardized tests designed to assess intelligence. The abbreviation “IQ” comes from the German term Intelligenz-Quotient, originally coined by psychologist William Stern. NOTE: This test is intended for entertainment purposes only.

Download IQ Test Pro Edition

Split Screen: MultiTasking Web

Normally $1.99.

An innovative web browser which supports true multitasking and concurrent multiple web pages. For instance, you can enjoy music video on YouTube while contacting your friend on Facebook. Or you can read news on CNN while searching some topics on Google. You can do all these tasks at the same time without leaviing current web page. Unlike other apps which support only 2 concurrent web browers, this app supports up to 4 concurrent web browsers. It is especially useful on iPad. You can take a full advantage of the big screen of iPad. Increase your productiviy with this incredible multi tasking app! • Split screen up to 4 concurrent web browsers.

• Supports up to 6 concurrent sessions (Each session supports up to 4 concurrent web browsers).

• Switch between single, horizontal, vertical and 2 by 2 layout with single tap.

• Swap each web page with single tap.

• Supports history, favorite and most visited sites.

• Supports protection of privacy wiith bio authentication – Face ID and Touch ID.

• Supports stored login credential. You don’t need to type id and password everytime you login to web sites like Facebook and Youtube.

• Save current page area as image.

• Open current page in iOS Safari.

Download Split Screen: MultiTasking Web

Pinball Breaker Forever

Normally $0.99.

Pinball Breaker Forever merges pinball and brick breaking mechanics to produce a supercharged twitchy randomly generated endless gaming experience, with a vibe from the 80’s! Easy to play, hard to master!! Monster-Blocks appear in waves and slowly go down the screen one after the other. Protect your city from the invaders by destroying the blocks before they reach the bottom of the screen. Side tracks with optional skill shot mini-games will increase your score and add another twist to the game. Main Features: – Endless randomly generated levels

– 6 types of power-ups like explosions, unstoppable ball or multiballs

– 15 types of side track mini-game like target arrays, bumpers, spinners or laser

– Progress through power-ups, skill shots and cosmetic unlocks

– Many types of blocks with different behaviour

– Replaykit for replays and shares

– Tactical aiming: scan the maps for weaknesses and power-ups to increase your efficiency

– MFI support

– Game Center achievements and leaderboards

– Original soundtrack

– Live broadcasting

Download Pinball Breaker Forever

Arrivati

Normally $0.99.

Arrivati is a map app that can notify you when you are approaching your destination. The sound and the timing of the notification can be adjusted. You can specify your destination by the following ways

– Type address or coordinates manually

– Copy address or coordinates and the app recognizes automatically

– Use address in address book

– Choose where a picture was taken. The app can:

– show direction to the destination*

– show distance to the destination

– estimate your transport’s speed based on GPS tracking

– estimate travel time based on average speed*

– notify you when you are approaching the destination *The app has below LIMITATIONS.

– No turn by turn direction

– Cannot calculate time based on traffic condition or routes

– Rotation may be inaccurate when your device cannot calibrate compass to the environment.

Download Arrivati

Crypto Tracker Bot & Portfolio

Normally $0.99.

Crypto Tracker Bot and Portfolio Tracker is the only iOS app that offers users real-time push notifications when new currencies get listed on the most influential exchanges in the world. Our service puts users ahead of the curve by delivering detailed price and market information before the general public gets word. Stop checking other crypto apps like Blockfolio or Delta and let Crypto Tracker Bot app notify you with immediate crypto updates. How does it work? PORTFOLIO & PRICE TRACKER

Instantaneous summary of your crypto portfolio with easy to insert price alerts. Stay aware of your current market gains and losses and be able to better evaluate where you stand in this quick changing market. Be able to select portfolio evaluations in USD and BTC. Each crypto token in the app has the most recent market data and provides detailed line plots, volume trends and listed exchanges. App supports over 3,000 cryptocurrencies. PUSH NOTIFICATIONS

Our proprietary algorithm searches for news, rumors, and info related to new currencies getting listed on the most influential exchanges. We send users push notifications when a new currency is listed, or has the potential to be listed in the near future. Users can highly customize their push notifications received from Crypto Tracker Bot. EXCHANGE FILTER

With this new feature, users can customize which exchanges trigger the real time notifications. COIN WATCH

If users are only interested in receiving notifications from a specific currency, Coin Watch allows users to filter out the noise and receive push notifications for their favorite coins. Users can also set custom push notification sounds for each coin. Supported exchanges include: – Bibox

– Binance

– Bitfinex

– Bithumb

– Bitstamp

– Bittrex

– Bit-Z

– Coinbase

– Coinnest

– Coinone

– Cryptopia

– Gate.io

– GDAX

– GOPAX

– HADAX

– HitBTC

– Huobi

– IDEX

– Koinex

– Kraken

– LBank

– OKEx

– Upbit ** More exchanges coming soon ** Cryptocurrency Market Data:

– Price

– 24h Volume on each Exchange

– % Price Change: 1 hour, 1 day, 7 days TRENDING COINS

We make finding popular coins even easier. View sorted lists of the top trending coins ranked by % price change (1 hour, 1 day or 7 days). Get real-time access and learn more about each project.

Download Crypto Tracker Bot & Portfolio

Secret Clock – Hide Photo, Video, GIF

Normally $1.99.

[Secret Clock] enables you to hide your secret photos and data behind working clock with pattern lock, passcode and touch ID It provides the perfect privacy with passcode, double protection, decoy mode, album leve lock and photo level lock. You have no limit on format of the media to hide. The app supports photo, video, GIF, live photo, text and URL. • Hide photos behind working clock

• Double protection with pattern lock, passcode and touch ID

• Decoy mode

• Break-in detection with video and location capture

• Lock individual photo and album

• Integrated support for photo, video, gif, live photo, text and URL

• Add photos from anywhere – camera, camera roll, iTunes sharing, clipboard and text input

• Input secret text and url

• Full screen browsing

• Slideshow in single step

• Edit photo with powerful photo editor

• Supports video editing – trim, crop, reverse and slow motion

• Supports emergency backup and recovery

• Save to camera roll and iTunes sharing

• Share to SNS

Download Secret Clock – Hide Photo, Video, GIF

DayCost Pro

Normally $2.99.

Three seconds a bill. Fast, Security and Easy to use is our aim, and iOS notification center widget. Look at other people how to say:

◎ I just downloaded this app and I am so loving it already! It seems easy to use but I need to explore it more.

◎ Very innovative work. Keep up guys. 5 star app.

◎ It’s quick to note down your expenses and helps you track your money.

◎ Polished, smart, simple, with all functions of apps of this kind. Exactly the one I was looking for. Makes me delete other similar apps on my phone and keep only this one, really.

◎ I love this app! It is clean, beautiful, very customizable, and user-friendly. I love the ability to make your own categories and accounts. And I also love the ability to put it in your pull-down Notification Center on your phone. It makes it quickly accessible during the day. Great job, love the app! Apple Watch:

You can create incomes and expenses from your Apple Watch. The Glance shows your expenses of today, this month. Feature：

◎ Three seconds only: pull down, fill money, choose category

◎ iOS notification center widget: you can easily account when iPhone lock screen

◎ Passcode security: everyone cannot open, only you. even double-click the Home button, in the App list can not view the data

◎ Support more than 160 kinds of currency, conversion exchange rate automatic updates

◎ Calculator: built-in calculator, more convenient and faster

◎ Full gestures: fast billing basic

◎ Humane beginners guide: for special operations, we guide the way through the animation + text, more intuitive, easier to understand

◎ iCloud backup & restore

◎ Dropbox backup & restore

◎ Export data to CSV via Email

◎ Recurring event, both expenses and incomes, with rich frequency options.

◎ Allow custom theme color and wallpaper.

◎ Allow add transaction from template. Basic：

◎ Expense & Income bills can be added photos

◎ Income, Expense, Transfer, the others have

◎ Graphical reports, allowing you to easily view the balance of payments situation year / month / week

◎ Budget management: give yourself a reason to control consumption

◎ A variety of color themes and wallpaper, allows you to fully personalize

◎ Custom categories and consumption expenditure accounts, more in line with your needs

◎ Supports iPhone & iPad

◎ Daily reminder Increase：

◎ Easy copy history through gestures and automatically positioned in the day consumption date, you only need to modify the money can be. of course, you can use the existing money saved directly

◎ You can also add categories and account when billing editing, click on the banner to change currency If you give up because of difficulties

If you give up because of busy

If you want to know where expenses

If you want to save money

Download DayCost Pro