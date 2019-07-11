The Galaxy Note 10 doesn’t have a headphone jack, but Samsung has a solution

The Galaxy Note 10 will not have a headphone jack, and that’s no longer just a rumor. Galaxy Note 10+ photos that Samsung posted with the FCC leaked, revealing there’s no 3.5mm port on the new phone, which means none of your existing wired headphones will work with it without an adapter. However, a brand new leak says that Samsung is going to make up for this “courageous” change.

Samsung milked the inclusion of an audio port for nearly three years now, reminding buyers that its flagship phones still come with regular 3.5mm headphone jacks while the iPhone doesn’t. But Samsung is now ready to ditch it in favor of USB-C or wireless audio. Galaxy Note fans probably know that Samsung makes its own AirPods alternative, the Galaxy Buds, which came free with Galaxy S10 preorders a few months ago.

But buying wireless headphones isn’t the only way to deal with the problem. Insider Roland Quandt said on Twitter that Samsung created a new pair of wired in-ear headphones with for the Galaxy Note 10.

Samsung has a new pair of wired in-ear headphones with active noise cancelling coming for your future Note10. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 10, 2019

And from the looks of it, the USB-C wired headphones are coming with the phone, which means you don’t have to pay extra for them. The Note 10, of course, will have a premium price, so you’re already going to spend plenty of cash for the flagship, especially if you’re buying it as soon as it launches.

It’s unclear at this time if we’re looking at AKG-tuned headphones, but considering that Samsung owns AKG, it would be surprising if they weren’t. Finally, as with other Android phones that ditched the 3.5mm port, you’ll be able to use a 3.5mm-to-USB-C dongle, although it’s unclear if one will come with the phone.

The Galaxy Note 10 launches on August 7th in New York and should hit stores a couple of weeks later.