Galaxy Note 10+ design and specs confirmed in leaked Samsung documentation

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 10 series on August 7th in New York, but as was the case with previous Galaxy S and Note releases, the handset won’t be a secret when it launches next month. That’s because everything about the Note 10 was leaked well ahead of the press event, including the phone’s design and specs. To top it all off, official Samsung documentation now confirms that all the leaks were real. The Galaxy Note 10 will indeed sport a new variation of the hole-punch display from the S10 series… and it won’t have a headphone jack.

Samsung filed all the required paperwork before the phone’s launch with the FCC, which is a standard procedure for any new gadget. But said documents also contain images of the phone, as discovered by xda-developers, and they confirm that the previous leaks were based on accurate information.

Image Source: Samsung via FCC

The phone will have a hole-punch display like the Galaxy S10, but the selfie camera is placed in the middle of the screen rather than on one of the sides. On the back, we have a vertical triple-lens camera module in the left corner of the handset, rather than in a central position as was the case with previous Note models. A fourth camera sensor under the flash is also visible, which is an indication this is the Galaxy Note 10+, the bigger and more expensive Note 10 model. Samsung will also sell a smaller Note 10 version, a device that will pack the same basic design as the Note 10+.

Image Source: Samsung via FCC

The phone lacks a headphone jack on the bottom and there’s no Bixby button either. Other rumors said the handset won’t have microSD support, but we can’t confirm that based on the information in the FCC docs. The documentation does reveal the actual size of the handset, though: it’ll measure 162.5 x 77.6mm and the display diagonal is 170.1mm, or 6.7 inches. These details also tell us that we’re looking at the Galaxy Note 10+, the bigger 2019 Note model.

Finally, the FCC docs reveal that the handset will come with dual-band Wi-Fi support that covers the brand new Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) standard, as well as Bluetooth 5.0 and LTE support.