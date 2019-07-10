Samsung’s new iPad Pro rival will have features no other tablet has

When Apple launched the 2018 iPad Pro models last fall, it introduced the world’s first tablets to feature 3D face recognition cameras, something unavailable on other tablets. But Samsung will challenge Apple’s tablets with new hardware of its own, which is set to deliver a few firsts for the company as well.

The flagship device will feature a dual-lens camera on the back, a leak said a few days ago, something that hasn’t been seen on other tablets. And that’s not the tablet’s only unique trick, according to a new report.

The Galaxy Tab S6 will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, 91Mobiles’ sources have revealed.

Samsung was hardly the first company to launch smartphones with in-display fingerprint sensors, but when it finally did, it came up with a more sophisticated way to do it. The sensor placed under the Galaxy S10’s display reads fingerprints with the help of ultrasounds rather than using a direct line of sight.

It’s unclear whether the tablet will have an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor or an optical one. The latter would be the cheaper option, but the Tab S6 is supposed to be a high-end Android tablet, which means it’ll be more expensive than competitors. And Samsung might want to pack the best technology available into a device that’s going to compete directly against the iPad.

The tablet supposedly packs an OLED display rather than LCD, which should give it another advantage over competitors. 91Mobiles also said the tablet would feature the same Snapdragon 855 processor found inside this year’s Android flagship smartphones, as well as 6GB or 8GB of RAM. When it comes to storage, the tablet will come in three varieties, including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, with microSD support sticking around as well.

Image Source: SamMobile

When it comes to cameras, the tablet will sport a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens on the back, with an 8-megapixel sensor placed on the front. The image above, leaked a few days ago, shows the purported camera design of the Galaxy Tab S6. Finally, the Galaxy Tab S6 will also feature four AKG-tuned speakers, and deliver up to 15 hours of battery life on a charge, as well as fast-charging support.

The tablet will come with Samsung DeX support that lets you turn the Tab S6 into a full desktop by connecting it to a monitor and keyboard, as well as an S Pen stylus that attaches to the tablet magnetically. Bixby support is also included, as is the ability to sync calls and messages between your tablet and your phone. The tablet will also let you control connected smart home products via the SmartThings built-in app.

It’s unclear how much the Tab S6 will cost and when it’ll launch, but considering all of these new leaks, it wouldn’t be surprising to see it make an appearance at Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 event in early August.