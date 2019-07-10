Leaked Galaxy Note 10 press renders reveal the final design of the phone

With less than a month to go before Samsung officially pulls back the curtain on the Galaxy Note 10 at an Unpacked event in NYC, the final design of the flagship device has leaked online.

On Wednesday, both Twitter leaker Ishan Agarwal and WinFuture’s Roland Quandt shared what they claim are press renders of the upcoming Galaxy Note 10, showcasing most of the design elements that have been mentioned in leaks and rumors. At this point, it’s more surprising if a phone doesn’t leak in full ahead of its announcement, but Samsung has a penchant for being comprehensively spoiled before launch.

There are a wide variety of significant design changes in store for the Galaxy Note 10. Chief among them is the new triple camera setup on the back of the device. Not only has Samsung added a third camera to match the S10, but the entire array has been shifted over to the top-left corner of the back of the phone. The flash has also been moved just to the right of the array, as you can see in the images above and below:

Image Source: Ishan Agarwal | Twitter

Samsung has also moved the hole-punch for the front-facing camera to the center of the display, rather than off to the right side, where it resides on the Galaxy S10. And, as expected, the fingerprint sensor is nowhere to be found, which implies that an in-display sensor has taken its place on the 2019 flagship phablet.

Finally, we also get a glimpse of the new S Pen, which looks very similar to that of the Galaxy Note 9, if not virtually identical. As we recently learned, keeping the S Pen around has apparently prevented Samsung from bringing bigger batteries and more modern designs to its most expensive phone line, but the accessory clearly remains a priority for the company, and presumably for fans of the Note line as well.

Samsung will officially announce the Galaxy Note 10 at an Unpacked event on August 7th at 4 PM EST. The company will host a live stream as well, so you can watch along as the Note 10 is shown off for the first time.