We took a short break from our free apps feature on Monday, but we’re back with a vengeance today, as a few great apps have gone on sale for free following the 4th of July weekend. Contact management tool, calculator, video editor, sleep sound maker — these are just some of the free apps we found while perusing the App Store today.

1Contact Pro

Normally $1.99.

1Contact Pro is smart contact manager application which helps you manage, backup, clean your contacts easily and quickly. Main features: 1. Manage Contacts: Add, edit, delete, search contacts easily 2. Clean Contacts: Delete missing information contacts, unnecessary contacts quickly. 3. Find/Merge Duplicate Contacts: Find and merge all duplicate contacts or similar contacts by name, phone number or email address. 4. Backup Contacts: Safely backup your contacts to local storage or Cloud service so you can restore your address book at any time you want. 5. Share, Send multiple contacts via Email, SMS and more…

Calcly: Free Universal Calculator for iPad

Normally $0.99.

Sick of calculators filled with ads and paid functions to perform Calcly is a universal calculator for iPad. With 8 memory cells, you can perform functions for Trigonometry, Algebra, Logarithms, Power, Factorials & more. Our calculator is perfect for students to business professionals to perform daily calculations with ease. In the settings you can choose one of two themes, enable or disable interface sound. Features List • Split View for iOS 9 • NO ADS • NO In-App Purchase • Single line mode for instant calculations • 8 memory cells • History of most recent entries • Power • Factorials • Roots • Constants: e, pi • Logarithms • Sin, Cos, Tan, Sinh, Cosh, Tanh • ArcSin, ArcCos, ArcTan, ArcSinh, ArcCosh, ArcTanh • Random

Finder – Scan BLE Device

Normally $2.99.

This app will help you find your smartphone, tablet, smart watch, headset or any other Bluetooth 4.0 device by measuring signal strength. How does this work: – Open the app – Choose your device – Going to a stronger signal area – Scan all BLE devices in range – Connect all BLE devices – Get all important device information – Perform supported operations from smart watches

MOMENT CAM

Normally $0.99.

MOMENT CAM™ is an app for shooting and making retro film camera date stamps. It’s very simple. Just click on each photographic style icon and you will be automatically matched with various filters and date stamps, with this software, you will be able to use your iPhone and iPad to capture important moments and create beautiful photos, MOMENT CAM™ we provide, including 625+ kinds of random unique effects for you to use, including lomo, 8mm/35mm film, rainbow, light leakage, black and white, retro, exposure, cool colors, warm colors and other effects, Make your photos more full of imagination. ◉ KEY FEATURES • Contains 625+ kinds of random used filters. • Make photos more exciting gorgeous dazzling films. • For a variety of themed photo effects editor to use. • Date stamped with a traditional film camera. • Add slogan with classic photo frame.

Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds

Normally $1.99.

Sounds was recorded in most beautiful places around world. All sounds recorded with high quality stereo condenser microphones and preamps. (besides generated sounds: white pink brown noises and binaural beats) Additional features: Auto off timer Reliable alarm clock Sounds: white noise pink noise unicorn music box teddy bear music box ballerina music box cat purring morning forest creek in forest forest tropical jungle with tree frogs loro park bonfire heavy rain heavy thunder distant thunder rain under umbrella rain near window light rain on street rain on city street with traffic sea with seagull sand beach baltic sea beach underwater volcano night sea wind in open window wind at the door london train station australian subway moscow subway chinese bus highway new york silent street highway bridge oscillating fan 3D printer old radio tuning old english clock vacuum cleaner at work wind chimes gong 40″ gong 38″ binaural beat 1Hz lethargic binaural beat 2Hz deep sleep binaural beat 3Hz dreamless binaural beat 4Hz drowsy binaural beat 6Hz fantasy binaural beat 8Hz relaxed binaural beat 12Hz conscious binaural beat 16Hz focus binaural beat 24Hz active Roscoff port Amazon rainforest at night Pazin, Istria (Croatia) at night Eidar river (Iceland)

Videdit – Handy Video Editor

Normally $0.99.

With Videdit, you can edit your videos in a lot of ways and make them more awesome and different. === SIMPLE AND EASY TO USE === Choose the video from Photo, Select a way of editing, handle it and save or share it. === RICH FEATURES === + Trim unwanted parts of the video + Crop the video into any size + Splice videos and images with 100+ transition animation effects + Mosaic a part of the video statically or dynamically: select the shape and type, adjust the blur intensity and speed of moving, drag the handler and move to blur the selected part of the video + Add some text into the video with rich text effects + Adjust the color and effect of the video with dozens of filters + Take a picture from the video + Tuner by which to adjust the pitch and volume of the sound within the video, distort the sound, and add reverb to the sound make the sound have some special effects + Dub for the video and support to adjust the volume + Add special audios into the video with over 200 sound effects + Adjust the playback speed of the video + Replay a selected segment of the video and flexibly set count of loop and the the speed of playing + Let the video playback in reverse order + Zoom in or out the video + Rotate or flip the video and support 3D rotation at any angle + Compress the video + Convert the video into GIF + Create a picture-in-picture video + Add borders to video with rich border material + Add stickers to video + Support collage of videos with rich background textures + Paint on the video: select color and width of brush, draw, undo, redo, erase + BlingBling for the video and make them full of brilliance: automatically detect highlights, add spot and star streaks and flexibly adjust their quantity, rotating speed and strength + Add particle effects for the videos: over 100 particle effects templates and rich particle texture images, flexible adjustment of various parameters of particle emission. Use your imagination to add surprises to your videos. + Add magnifier for video: flexibility to select the area to be enlarged and adjust the magnification and display position of the magnifier + Distort video: provide a variety of distortion types and flexibly adjust twist radius, force and center position + Reflect video: provide a variety of reflection filters and flexibly adjust the boundary and center position of reflection + Blend videos: provide 20+ classic blend modes: darken, multiply, color burn, linear burn, lighten, color dodge, linear dodge, overlay, soft light, hard light, average, difference, exclusion and so on; flexibly adjust the opacity, size and position of the foreground; exchange the foreground and the background; make the blended area into a variety of shapes + Erase video: you can flexibly select the erased area (eg. the watermark) by drawing directly on the video to erase the content on the fixed area, and the effect is better for the erased area with simple background color + Chromakey video: chromakey by which a block of a particular color (often blue or green) in a video image can be replaced by another color; tap the video image or the color-bar to select the replaced color; provide rich target color scheme: pure color, gradient color, texture image, photo or video; flexibly adjust the threshold sensitivity controls how similar pixels need to be colored to be replaced and the degree of smoothing controls how gradually similar colors are replaced in the image === QUICK RESPONSE === + Real-time preview + Quickly generated + Support 1080P HD output === SAVE AND SHARE === + May save videos to your camera roll + Easily share videos with friends

