Pixel 4 XL’s design just leaked again, and it still doesn’t look good

A series of leaks in the past few weeks convinced Google to come out with an official Pixel 4 teaser that showed the phone’s rear design. Google confirmed the phone will have a multi-lens camera module on the back that will look a lot like the iPhone 11’s rumored camera design. Also, the teaser told us the phone will not feature a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, as has been the case with previous models. Google never showed us the front of the phone, but we’ve had plenty of leaks on the matter so far. And the latest set of renders shows us the upcoming Pixel 4 XL phone yet again, complete with its screen design.

After giving us a look at the Pixel 4 design, PriceBaba and @Onleaks are back with Pixel 4 XL renders that give us the same good and bad news.

Well, since there seems to be some interest, 1 month after delivering your very first glimpse at the #Pixel4, here comes your very first full look at the #Pixel4XL! 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends @Pricebaba again -> https://t.co/mCQCOp5Pp1 pic.twitter.com/MeAIID0FDz — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) July 8, 2019

The Pixel 4 XL will have the same design as the Pixel 4, but it’ll be slightly bigger. The phone’s display design isn’t on par with what the competition has to offer though, and that’s because we have a huge bezel at the top as well as a slightly smaller one on the bottom. Nope, there’s no symmetry whatsoever.

Image Source: PriceBaba

That said, the good news is that the ugly notch from the Pixel 3 XL is gone. Consider that your silver lining if you plan to buy Google’s next-gen phone.

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL’s top bezel will house two front-facing cameras as well as 3D face recognition components that will let Google offer Face ID-like authentication on the Pixel 4 phones. A different report revealed that code in an upcoming version of Google’s Camera app mentions an IR sensor that the front camera can also use, quite probably for portrait shots. The same sensor would be used in 3D face recognition authentication processes.

Image Source: PriceBaba

These images are based on leaked CAD designs, and considering the source, they’re likely accurate.