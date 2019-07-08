‘Spider-Man 3’ will tell a Peter Parker story that’s ‘never been done before on film’

Spider-Man: Far From Home is out in theaters, which means we’re getting closer to Marvel revealing what’s coming next in the next phase of its cinematic universe. We already have dates for the eight upcoming MCU Phase 4 films, as well as several leaks that have detailed plot details for a few of them.

Marvel has yet to announce anything, but the man responsible for the MCU just gave the world a massive teaser about Spider-Man 3, while practically confirming that there will be a third part of the MCU Spider-Man franchise. Beware, a major spoiler follows below, if you haven’t seen Far From Home yet.

Far From Home explains what happened to the world after the Snap and the Blip — the Snap is what people call the event that killed all those people, and the Blip refers to them returning to life — and focuses on Peter’s evolution. The film also sets up Phase 4 with the help of two post-credits scenes.

Kevin Feige, the Marvel Studios chief, recently sat down with Fandango in order to address Far From Home, the post-credits scenes, and what’s coming next in the MCU.

The fact that Peter’s secret identity is revealed in the post-credits scene is a significant event for the MCU, and Feige teased that it sets up a “Peter Parker story that has never been done before on film.” By saying that, he implied that a Spider-Man 3 is in the making, although he did not reveal exact details about the future of the MCU:

Fandango: The mid-credits scenes in this film were pretty significant. Should we assume that the Peter’s reveal will be a major storyline moving forward for Spider-Man? Kevin Feige: I think so. Much like the end of Iron Man, saying, okay, the rules have changed. Which now means we’re going to have to do something completely different next time. The how and the when and the specifics can change and evolve, but setting yourself up for something that has never been done before… at the end of Iron Man, it was a hero publicly outing himself so that in the next movies and all subsequent movies, we couldn’t fall back on the secret identity trope which had been part of Iron Man’s story for decades in the comics. And now people know Peter’s identity. People now think he’s a villain, Mysterio plays one last trick on him and succeeds… [so that] means everything’s different. Where it goes, we’ll see. But it’s exciting that it once again sets us up for a Peter Parker story that has never been done before on film.

Feige also teased there are “many years of storytelling” left in the MCU, adding that the studio is looking at novel ways to tell superhero stories:

Fandango: When you do look at what’s coming next for Marvel Studios, do you look at it in terms of how do we do what we’ve done before but different? Or do you approach it in terms of how do we do what we’ve done before but bigger? Kevin Feige: Well, it’s the same way that we approached each of the films in the 23-film Infinity saga, which is, how do we do something we haven’t done before? How do we do something we’ve never done? How do we do something unique? How do we bring a style and a tone or a genre that we haven’t done before? And that is how we try to approach every movie, and certainly how we’re approaching our next many years of storytelling.

Marvel may reveal the next slate of MCU films at Sa Diego Comic-Con in some two short weeks, so we might learn even more details about the MCU Phase 4 titles very soon.