Netflix arrivals and departures

Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of July 7)

Jacob Siegal
July 7th, 2019 at 12:06 PM

In all likelihood, many of you will still be watching Stranger Things 3 this week, but once you’re done, there’s a bunch of new content hitting the streaming service in the coming days. The highlight of this week is probably Mary Poppins Returns, which wasn’t quite as well-received as the original, but it’s still worth a watch.

There are also plenty of new originals, including an action movie titled Point Blank starring Anthony Mackie and Frank Grillo. Hopefully this is an improvement over IO, Mackie’s last original film for the service.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of July 7th, 2019:

Arrivals

Tuesday, July 9th

  • Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns
  • Kinky

Wednesday, July 10th

Thursday, July 11th

Friday, July 12th

Saturday, July 13th

  • Sorry Angel

Departures

Tuesday, July 9th

  • Lion

Wednesday, July 10th

  • Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Friday, July 12th

  • Gone Baby Gone

We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in July.

