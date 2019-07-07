Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of July 7)

In all likelihood, many of you will still be watching Stranger Things 3 this week, but once you’re done, there’s a bunch of new content hitting the streaming service in the coming days. The highlight of this week is probably Mary Poppins Returns, which wasn’t quite as well-received as the original, but it’s still worth a watch.
There are also plenty of new originals, including an action movie titled Point Blank starring Anthony Mackie and Frank Grillo. Hopefully this is an improvement over IO, Mackie’s last original film for the service.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of July 7th, 2019:
Arrivals
Tuesday, July 9th
- Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns
- Kinky
Wednesday, July 10th
- Family Reunion — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Grand Designs: Season 10
- Grand Designs: Season 15
- Parchís: El documental — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Thursday, July 11th
- Cities of Last Things — NETFLIX FILM
Friday, July 12th
- 3Below: Tales of Arcadia: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- 4 latas — NETFLIX FILM
- Blown Away — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bonus Family: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Extreme Engagement — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kidnapping Stella — NETFLIX FILM
- Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 1
- Point Blank — NETFLIX FILM
- Smart People
- Taco Chronicles — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- True Tunes: Songs — NETFLIX FAMILY
Saturday, July 13th
- Sorry Angel
Departures
Tuesday, July 9th
- Lion
Wednesday, July 10th
- Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Friday, July 12th
- Gone Baby Gone
We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in July.