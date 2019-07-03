The 10 best movies and shows coming to Netflix in July 2019

For the second month in a row, one addition to the Netflix streaming library looms large over every other new movie and TV show. Last month it was Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and this month it’s Stranger Things 3. The third season of Netflix’s nostalgic thriller is one of the most anticipated releases for the streamer all year, and timing it to launch during a holiday week means many of us will be spending the weekend indoors bingeing.
If you don’t get your fill of David Harbour (Jim Hopper) from Stranger Things, you can also see him in Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein, which is a mockumentary about an acting family that looks absolutely insane. If you haven’t seen the trailer, I highly recommend you make time for it ASAP.
Beyond the original shows and movies, Netflix is also adding several licensed blockbusters, including Rain Man, Taxi Driver, The Princess and the Frog, and The Hangover. Personally, though, I’m most excited about Cloverfield coming back to Netflix, as I’ve been meaning to rewatch it for quite some time:
- Cloverfield | July 1st
- Rain Man | July 1st
- Taxi Driver | July 1st
- The Hangover | July 1st
- Stranger Things 3 | July 4th
- The Princess and the Frog | July 16th
- Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein | July 16th
- Queer Eye: Season 4 | July 19th
- Inglourious Basterds | July 22nd
- Orange Is the New Black: Season 7 | July 26th
Now that you’ve seen the best, be sure to take a look at the rest — here’s the full list of everything being added to Netflix’s catalog this month, as well as everything that the service will be getting rid of.