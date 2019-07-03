Did you catch yesterday’s roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free? If not, hurry up and go back because there are still some freebies left in that post. Once you’re done with that, check out today’s roundup, which includes seven different paid apps on sale for free. There’s even one app with a $100 in-app purchase that’s free for the first time ever — today only!

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.



Bolt: workout lifting tracker

$99.99 in-app purchase for lifetime pro membership is currently free.

“Great App. Love this App. I wanted a simple way to setup my workouts and track progress – Bolt does that nicely. They also continue to add features and encourage feedback.” – lnf2103 Bolt: workout lifting tracker⁺ is one of the best workout journals on the App Store. It’s the simplest workout tracker and discovery platform on iOS for organizing your exercise routines, finding exciting new ones, recording your progress and personal records, and transforming your body. Whether you’re looking to burn belly fat, build bigger muscle, track the strength of your squats, or just plan your daily workout schedule – Bolt is the ultimate fitness tracker to make reaching your personal fitness goals easy and with better results. Using Bolt as your workout log lets you:

• Discover innovative workout routines designed to target core muscle groups and specific body parts for optimal results

• Record your own training routines and your workouts right in the gym in an intuitive planner

• Challenge yourself from a comprehensive range of 200+ effective gym exercises (bench press, squat, overhead press, barbell row, pull-ups, power cleans, etc.) or customize your own with multiple exercise types and muscle groups to choose from

• Access detailed instructions so that you exercise in the proper form and range of motion to build muscle

• Tag sets as Warm Up, Failure or Drop Sets with the tap of a button

• Easily log your lifts and total weight for each set so you can focus on strength gains

• Automatically update each routine every time with the previous amount of weight and rep range in your exercise sets

• Stay on track during your workout with a built-in rest timer

• Keep track of history with your past workouts – it’s a great way to focus on your progressive overload scheme!

• Sync your completed workouts with Apple Health It doesn’t matter if you’re doing a stronglifts 5×5 workout program, traditional strength training program, or you’re an experienced bodybuilder or powerlifter – starting out with a personal trainer, coach, or on your own training program – men and women use Bolt everyday as their gym log on their journey to get strong, ripped abs, achieve weight loss, keep a fitness journal, and improve their weightlifting strength the smart way. Regardless of your prior experience, Discover is the perfect growing library for your next workout plan – from guided, full body workouts to get first-time gym-goers started, to specialized upper body routines with compound exercises to help you build strength. Looking for body weight exercises for building muscle, or perhaps a lower body with light free weights – Discover is a great addition of pre-made workouts to add to your training journal. When it comes to goal-setting in a fitness program, Bolt is a great daily fitness log and exercise journal all-in-one. Use Bolt as your fitness planner to create custom routines on-the-go, or log notes and fitness tips for each exercise. No more pen and paper getting lost in your gym bag, Bolt is the workout journal your need for keeping track of your weight training. Next time start your workout with one of the most intuitive fitness apps for building muscle mass and getting toned on iPhone. Workout with intention. Workout with ease. Workout with Bolt.

Download Bolt: workout lifting tracker

Keyboard X-Key

Normally $1.99.

Row of NUMBERS always visible! PUNCTUATION and integrated EMOJI keyboard, this is X-Key!

10 REASONS WHY YOU SHOULD DOWNLOAD X-KEY: NUMBERS: the inconvenience of having to constantly change screen to write sentences with numbers is over. The row of numbers is always visible at the top and alternates with the auto-correction PUNCTUATION: direct access to punctuation in the lower line of the keyboard, which alternates with the mathematical symbols EMOJI: with the integrated emoji keyboard, just a simple click to scroll and choose EASY TAG: # and @ featured in the last row, tagging is much faster COLORS: choose from the many available versions AUTO-CORRECTION: turns on and off from the X-Key App CUSTOMIZATION: with each key it is possible to combine additional characters / symbols or words, phrases, e-mail addresses or hashtag sequences. Everything you write and use more frequently and then you want to have available with a simple click! FAVORITE EMOJI: not the ones you used recently, but just your favorites! You decide which ones you want to always see first in the integrated emoji keyboard KEYS: with or without the edge of the keys? Choose your favorite view NO ADDITIONAL COST: no in-app purchase, X-Key is complete with all the features, from the first installation General features: – The most beautiful and complete keyboard for iPhone

– Do not change screen anymore: row of numbers and punctuation, symbols and emoji. All in the same keyboard

– Customizable: you can combine each key with phrases, emoji, #hashtag or symbols that you use more often

– So many colors to choose from

– Trackpad to move the cursor (it is activated by pressing the space bar)

– Key edge can be deactivated

– Auto-Correction in 16 languages

– Auto-Capitalisation (it is deactivable)

– Smart Punctuation: choice of automatic space after dot .?!

– Smart Punctuation: choice of automatic space after comma ,;

– Choice of displaying lowercase letters on the keys

– Keyboard Clicks

– System Haptics, for devices that support it

– AZERTY mode option

– Now X-Key also uses your abbreviations included in Settings – General – Keyboard – Text Replacement It works with your favorite apps: WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Mail, Messages etc. Works offline (no internet required)

Download Keyboard X-Key

Passages

$0.99 in-app purchases for character upgrades are currently free.

Wonder through the passages……..if you dare! Travel through all the passages whilst avoiding the traps set out by the evil kingdom. – 5 playable characters.

– Simple, intuitive gameplay with tap controls.

– 30 levels to play through.

– Challenge friends to join. Have fun travelling through the passages. Lets see if you can make it through!

Download Passages

Curved Text

Normally $1.99.

[Curved Text] helps you to add beautiful curved texts on your photo. With tons of curve shapes, text styles, artistic fonts and background templates, you can add unique texts in ways you’ve never imagined. You can also apply effects, frames and stickers to your photo with powerful photo editor. [Features]

● Beautiful curve shapes

– Free draw

– Wave

– Arc

– Bell

– Horizontal/Vertical Line

– Semi Circle

– Circle

– Rectangle

● Create custom curve with your finger touch

● Unlimited number of texts – not just one text!

● Tons of artistic fonts (including all iOS fonts)

● Custom Font – Add any font you want

● Beautiful text styles and colors including gradient color

● Move, resize and rotate each text

● Tons of background templates – optimized for Instagram

● Powerful photo editor – effects, frames and stickers

● Save as full resolution

● Export texts as watermark

● Upload to SNS ** Custom Font – Add any font you want 1. Using iTunes

– Open iTunes

– Connect your device to your PC

– Go to [Devices/Your Device/Apps/File Sharing/CurvedText]

– Copy your fonts to app 2. Using Email

– Create email and attach your fonts in your PC

– Send it to yourself

– Open it in your iPhone email app

– Select [Curved Text] in the list [User Reviews]

– “I’ve been waiting for an app like this to come along and Curved Text is very well done and simple to use”

– “Great set of fonts and works perfect”

– “Add curved writing to your messages and photos!”

– “So amazing words can’t describe it!!! The point is… IT’S AMAZING!!!”

Download Curved Text

Weather : Clouds are White

Normally $0.99.

Simple weather app to help you know the current weather , 48-Hour weather forecast and 7-Day weather forecast .

-You can use your current location or add a location manually .

-7-Day forecast has a lot of details when you click on any day.

Download Weather : Clouds are White

thankful

Normally $0.99.

Over 40,000 people are feeling more happiness with *Thankful* every day, so start asking yourself “What are you #thankful for?” and get Thankful today! + Oprah Winfrey kept a gratitude journal for a full decade without fail — and urges you all to do the same! + Arianna Huffington writes about how gratitude exercises can have tangible benefits: “According to a study by researchers from the University of Minnesota and the University of Florida, having participants write down a list of positive events at the close of a day — and why the events made them happy — lowered their self-reported stress levels and gave them a greater sense of calm at night.” *Thankful* is the most beautifully designed way to privately and easily record everything you are thankful for in your everyday life. Numerous studies have linked counting one’s blessings to healthy and improved mental and physical health. So…start counting and appreciating your blessings and change your life! Saving and later reviewing your personal thankful list will remind you of what makes you happy and healthy. KEY FEATURES + Count your blessings…literally (with reminders to remind you to practice gratitude as often as you wish, whenever you want)! + Save your reasons to be thankful in your private journal/diary/list with photos and set favorites! + Get inspired by and share more than 400 Thankful Inspirations, 2,000 free inspirational quotes (and purchase more), and even more #thankful inspiration from people all over the world from Twitter, Tumblr, & Flickr! + Big Data Stats! See how many reasons you have for being thankful by day, month, how many are favorites, and more historical data! + The Thankful app is available for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Apple Watch for quickly adding reasons to be thankful! THE STORY “One man’s 7-year battle with cancer yielded gratitude, a ‘thankful app’ despite the hardships”

– Deseret News, November 25, 2013 The story behind “Thankful” is a very personal one for our family and friends. We created “Thankful” with our brother before his 7-year cancer battle ended. During his battle, he and his family wanted everyone to remember to be thankful for what is still good in the world, and to count all of the blessings we all have. “Everybody has trials. Everybody has tragedies,” his wife says. “That’s why we come to this earth, and we came to a place where we realized we weren’t being picked on, that this was just the deal. …And so we found something that worked for us, and that was to count our blessings and to notice what was good. …It helped us be able to enjoy each other instead of being weighed down by all the fear, it helped lift us up.” We hope that “Thankful” reminds you to be #thankful, and also helps you to remember all of the many blessings in your life – no matter how seemingly small.

Download thankful

Dectone Hearing aid

Normally $9.99.

Dectone Hearing aid will automatically adjust to specific features of your hearing.

Use the power of your smartphone and latest technologies for maximum sound amplification.

No registration and no advertisements.

You only need a simple headset in order to use it. Dectone will return you the joy of communication and the world of sounds.

The application was chosen as Microsoft Inspire P2P contest winner in 2017. FEATURES:

— Automatic adjustment to hearing specifics;

— Hearing correction for each ear;

— Adaptation to different types of environment;

— Full acoustic amplification up to 30 dB with a wired headset;

— Built-in hearing test;

— Amplification of quiet sounds without losing the overall volume (dynamic compression);

— Using 4 options of sound amplification;

— Using the built-in 4-week adaptive course for getting used to the hearing aid;

— Speech recognition;

— Support of Bluetooth headsets and Air Pods*. MAIN FEATURES:

— Regulated noise suppression – eliminates background noise, increases speech intelligibility;

— Modern Dectone amplification method which amplifies even better;

— Profile editing – fine adjustment of hearing aid;

— Audio recorder/Dictaphone with amplification and personalization of sound to your hearing;

— Ability to create an unlimited number of profiles for different sound situations. IT TAKES TIME TO GET USED TO ANY HEARING AID! BE READY FOR:

— Adaptation to any hearing aid takes from several weeks to several months;

— You will hear sounds and noises that you have not heard before. Use the built-in noise reduction function;

— Some familiar sounds can acquire with metallic aftersound, which can cause temporary discomfort; USE THE BUILT-IN 4-WEEK ADAPTIVE COURSE FOR GETTING USED TO THE HEARING AID.

Download Dectone Hearing aid