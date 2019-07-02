Samsung just confirmed an earlier leak that said its exciting new Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ will be officially announced on August 7th. They’re going to feature completely overhauled designs with triple-lens cameras and hole-punch, all-screen displays. These new Notes are expected to be two of Samsung’s best smartphones ever, and yet most of the tech world is still looking beyond August into September, when Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and iPhone 11R, or whatever the company’s next-generation iPhone series ends up being called. These new iPhones will look just like last year’s iPhone models from the front, but flip them over and you’ll find the most exciting addition to the iPhone lineup in 2019: Brand new triple-lens cameras on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max, and an upgraded dual-lens camera on the iPhone 11 R.

We still don’t know about all of the marquees features Apple has in store for the iPhone 11 series in September, but we do know that the camera will play a huge role. Apple’s iPhone was once the market leader when it comes to mobile cameras, but the company has fallen way behind Huawei, Google, and even Samsung in recent years. Word on the street is that the iPhone 11’s new triple-lens rear camera will put a stop to Apple’s slide, instantly propelling it to the head of the pack once again. In fact, we’ve even heard that Apple is planning an advanced, AI-assisted night mode that’s even more impressive than Google’s Night Sight on its Pixel phones. We can’t wait to hear all the details straight from the horse’s mouth, but we actually don’t have to wait another minute to see what Apple’s new iPhone 11 Max will be like in real life thanks to a new hands-on video.

Each year, iPhone leaks happen exactly the same way. First, we get word from industry insiders with supply chain connections about what Apple has in store for its next-gen iPhones. Then the new iPhone models’ designs leak and graphic designers mock up renders of the new iPhones. After that, even more details start to flow, and then accessory makers leak photos of physical mockups of Apple’s upcoming new iPhones. The next phase is where we are now: Companies in China use the leaked iPhone designs to make Android-powered copycat phones.

Image Source: Slashleaks

The image above might look like Apple’s iPhone 11 Max, but we can assure you that it’s not. Instead, it’s a no-name Android phone crammed into a housing that has been modeled after Apple’s leaked iPhone 11 design. It’s a fully functional smartphone as you’ll see in the hands-on video below, but it’s absolutely not an unreleased iPhone. So why are we showing it to you? Because even though it’s a fake, it still gives us our best look yet at what Apple’s upcoming new iPhone 11 Max will look like in real life. It’s got the same exact dimensions and the same overall design. Check it out in this hands-on video:

Now, we obviously know it’s a copycat phone right away, but there are also some key design features that this no-name Chinese smartphone maker got wrong. First, the area around the lenses in the new triple-lens rear camera array will be color-matched to the back of the iPhone 11 this year. Apple usually paints that area black like it is on this fake iPhone 11 Max, but the company is switching things up in 2019.

The other issue is the mute switch on the side of the fake iPhone 11 Max. It looks just like the mute switch on other recent iPhone models, but the real iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and iPhone 11R will have a new round mute switch like the one on Apple’s most recent iPad models. You can see what it’ll look like in the iPhone 11 render at the top of this page.

Apple’s new iPhone 11 series smartphones are set to be unveiled in just over two months, and they should then go on sale in mid- to late-September. In the meantime, we can expect plenty more leaks and insider reports until just about everything there is to know is revealed.