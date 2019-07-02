Apps are the best things to have ever happened to smartphones. They’re what makes smartphones smart. As long as apps exist, there will be no limit to what you can do on your mobile devices. And the only thing better than apps in general, of course, is when paid apps go on sale for free! We’ve got six different iPhone and iPad apps for you to check out in today’s roundup, and they’re all free downloads for a limited time. There’s no telling when these deals will end though, so hurry up or you might miss out.

Simple Repeat Timer

Normally $0.99.

The simplest timer available. Beautifully designed and repeats over and over again. When the time is up you’ll get a double buzz and the session will repeat just like that! Our aim is to help you be more productive everyday. Whether it’s timing yourself to get out the door in the morning, that early coffee brew, your tabata workout, grilling your steak, or even just reminding yourself to standup every 30min USE IT FOR

。 Gym workout or yoga sessions (20sec pushup, 10sec break, repeat)

。 Going on a 30min run and know how long it’s been without having to stare at the clock painfully like we do

。 Keeping track of cooking times

。 Time-boxing yourself to 30min windows for doing focused work, then 5min break!

。 Drinking games (like power hour…and if you’re a minor then ignore this we didn’t say anything)

。 General time-keeping without ever looking at the clock

。 Plus anything else you can think of for a countdown timer! We’d love to see other great ideas! FEATURES

。 Add up to 3 timers as a set that repeats

。 Save your frequently used timer sets

。Share & download timers from others

。 Revolutionary double-buzz when timer is up so you don’t mistaken it for some other unimportant notifications (how brilliant! And we should totally patent this)

。Choose from 1 of 3 different volume alarm sounds

。Works even in the background!

Download Simple Repeat Timer

AR Measure

Normally $1.99.

Measure lengths and areas using only your mobile device! AR Measure is the quickest way to measure two points and area sizes. Features:

• Many modes of measurements including 4 A to B modes and 1 Area mode.

• Save your screenshots/areas in the app for later reference. Tap the Camera/Save button.

• Change the unit of measurement by tapping the “Unit” button. Tips:

• Make sure the area is well lit.

• Get close to where you are placing your points.

• Keep your movements steady.

Download AR Measure

ScanBee – Scanner & copier

Normally $2.99.

Over 100000 people de-clutter their desk with Scanbee. Stop stacking and start scanning!

===================================================== ScanBee turns your iPhone into a portable scanner. It allows you to scan any document into a high quality pdf file. + Email Sharing +

Send the pdf file via email. + Open In +

Open the pdf file in any app that can open pdf documents on your iPhone. + High Quality +

Apply image enhancing filters to your scan. + Batch Scanning +

Quickly scan many documents to a single pdf file. Easily reorder and add new pages. + Edge Detection +

Automatically detect the edges of your document.

Download ScanBee – Scanner & copier

mySolar – Build your Planets

Normally $9.99.

Play as a God, build your own solar. Roaming the universe to collect GP (God point) and MP (Mass point) to grow your solar. Defeat all emery solars, absorb their resources. Freely build your dream planets.

Download mySolar – Build your Planets

Speed Tank

Normally $0.99.

The Masterpiece of Master TCGame,remarkable!

with revolutionary gameplay and a new generation game engine,the excellent app is sufficient to challenge your conventional understanding of games. features:

1.virtual buttons designed by the superb engineer allows you to have an immersed sense

2.a variety of tanks in all shapes and sizes bring you hysteria

3.glaring explosions create vivid scenes

4.accelerating tanks give you an awful fright

5.powerful shooting function enables you to have extra-dimensional astonishing vision

6.the complicated but flexiable map makes it quite easy for you to attack and defend

Download Speed Tank

Night Stars

Normally $4.99.

Highly addictive game. Once you start, you cannot stop. There are two modes. Game rule

Regular:

– Tap two or more blocks, which are same color

– No time limit, once you meet target you can promote to next level Endless:

– Tap two or more blocks, which are same color

– Tap the blocks as more and fast as you can

– The more block you tap once, the more time will be added

– When level up the time drain will be faster

– Once time up it will game over

– Click the menu (Moon), the time will be paused Score rule:

Score = block x block x 5 Bonus rule of Regular mode:

For 10 x 10 board:

bonus = 2000 – block x block x 20 For 12 x 12 board:

bonus = 2000 – block x block x 10 For 15 x 15 board:

bonus = 2000 – block x block x 5 Features:

– 3 difficult level, Easy (4 color blocks), Normal (5 color blocks), Hard (6 color blocks)

– 9 different color blocks, you can choose random color or fixed color

– iPhone/iPod can play 10 x 10, 12 x 12 board

– iPad can play 10 x 10, 12 x 12 , 15 x 15 board

Download Night Stars