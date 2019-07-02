Marvel invited Avengers fans back to theaters for an Avengers: Endgame re-release that delivered bonus content as well as an exclusive poster for fans. It was all done in the name of beating Avatar at the box office, a marketing effort that failed — reports say the film might need another re-release to make up the extra $26 million it still needs to surpass Avatar. Many fans did watch the Endgame in theaters again though, and Endgame netted another $5.5 million in the US alone this past weekend. However, not all fans were happy about those extra six minutes of bonus content, and there’s some backlash. Curious about it but don’t want to pay to see Endgame again? Don’t worry, the most controversial scene just leaked and you can watch it here.

As Marvel confirmed before the re-release hit theaters, the extra footage includes an introduction from director Anthony Russo, an unfinished deleted scene, and a Spider-Man: Far From Home sneak peek. Since then, we learned exactly what happens in that unfinished scene; it’s a short action sequence showing Professor Hulk saving a bunch of people from a burning building right before Steve Rogers calls him for a meeting. The scene also included a great cameo from Die Hard Sgt. Al Powell (Reginald VelJohnson), who played a firefighter looking up at the building on fire.

Disney really told y’all there’s a extra credit scene for End Game and threw in a Shrek Xenoverse mod and called it Hulk💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/QKZX8WKF5B — Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 🔜AX (@SavinTheBees) June 30, 2019

But some fans are already complaining about it, as Marvel did little to polish it up for the re-release. It really is an unfinished deleted scene, Marvel didn’t lie about that, as you’ll see in the clip below that contains all the extra content from the re-release. The scene needs a lot of work and you can see why some people might be angry. After all, Marvel has been asking for fans to help Endgame crush Avatar, without taking the time to either finish the scene or choose other unreleased content that might have been completed.

You can watch the extra Endgame content in full below if you don’t mind a few chairs blocking parts of the screen. Also, you might want to hurry up and watch it because YouTube might take it down at any time.