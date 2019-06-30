Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of June 30)

It’s Stranger Things week, everyone! Although this week is absolutely packed with new content (it is the beginning of a new month after all), the third season of Stranger Things is likely to dominate the headlines. Keep in mind that it’s been nearly two years since we last visited the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

Once you’re done bingeing Stranger Things 3, there are plenty of licensed movies to watch, including Caddyshack, Cloverfield, Rain Man, Taxi Driver, and The Hangover. Not a bad week for Netflix.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of June 30th, 2019:

Arrivals

Sunday, June 30th

Madam Secretary: Season 5

Monday, July 1st

Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore

Astro Boy

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Cloverfield

Designated Survivor: 60 Days — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Disney’s Race to Witch Mountain

Frozen River

Inkheart

Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kill the Irishman

Lady in the Water

Little Monsters

Mean Dreams

Mean Streets

Megamind

Nights in Rodanthe

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Philadelphia

Rain Man

Road House

Room on the Broom

Scream 3

Starsky & Hutch

Swiped

Swordfish

Taxi Driver

The Accountant of Auschwitz

The American

The Book of Eli

The Brothers Grimm

The Hangover

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

War Against Women

Who’s That Knocking at My Door?

Tuesday, July 2nd

Wednesday, July 3rd

Thursday, July 4th

Kakegurui: Season 2

Stranger Things 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Friday, July 5th

In The Dark: Season 1

Saturday, July 6th

Free Rein: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Iron Lady

Sicilian Ghost Story

Departures

Monday, July 1st

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Blood Diamond

Body of Lies

Bull Durham

Chasing Amy

Cool Hand Luke

Definitely, Maybe

Did You Hear About the Morgans?

Doctor Zhivago

Dolphin Tale

Dumb and Dumber

East of Eden

Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 1

It Takes Two

Malibu’s Most Wanted

Monster-in-Law

Pan’s Labyrinth

Punch-Drunk Love

Silence of the Lambs

The Boondock Saints

The Interview

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The Terminator

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

The Wild Bunch

Turner and Hooch

Valkyrie

Wedding Crashers

Tuesday, July 2nd

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Thursday, July 4th

The Indian in the Cupboard

We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in July.