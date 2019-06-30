Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of June 30)

It’s Stranger Things week, everyone! Although this week is absolutely packed with new content (it is the beginning of a new month after all), the third season of Stranger Things is likely to dominate the headlines. Keep in mind that it’s been nearly two years since we last visited the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.
Once you’re done bingeing Stranger Things 3, there are plenty of licensed movies to watch, including Caddyshack, Cloverfield, Rain Man, Taxi Driver, and The Hangover. Not a bad week for Netflix.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of June 30th, 2019:
Arrivals
Sunday, June 30th
- Madam Secretary: Season 5
Monday, July 1st
- Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore
- Astro Boy
- Caddyshack
- Caddyshack 2
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
- Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
- Cloverfield
- Designated Survivor: 60 Days — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Disney’s Race to Witch Mountain
- Frozen River
- Inkheart
- Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kill the Irishman
- Lady in the Water
- Little Monsters
- Mean Dreams
- Mean Streets
- Megamind
- Nights in Rodanthe
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop
- Philadelphia
- Rain Man
- Road House
- Room on the Broom
- Scream 3
- Starsky & Hutch
- Swiped
- Swordfish
- Taxi Driver
- The Accountant of Auschwitz
- The American
- The Book of Eli
- The Brothers Grimm
- The Hangover
- The Pink Panther
- The Pink Panther 2
- War Against Women
- Who’s That Knocking at My Door?
Tuesday, July 2nd
- Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bangkok Love Stories: Plead — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Good Witch: Season 4
Wednesday, July 3rd
- The Last Czars — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Yummy Mummies: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Thursday, July 4th
- Kakegurui: Season 2
- Stranger Things 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Friday, July 5th
- In The Dark: Season 1
Saturday, July 6th
- Free Rein: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Iron Lady
- Sicilian Ghost Story
Departures
Monday, July 1st
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Blood Diamond
- Body of Lies
- Bull Durham
- Chasing Amy
- Cool Hand Luke
- Definitely, Maybe
- Did You Hear About the Morgans?
- Doctor Zhivago
- Dolphin Tale
- Dumb and Dumber
- East of Eden
- Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 1
- It Takes Two
- Malibu’s Most Wanted
- Monster-in-Law
- Pan’s Labyrinth
- Punch-Drunk Love
- Silence of the Lambs
- The Boondock Saints
- The Interview
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Mummy
- The Mummy Returns
- The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
- The Terminator
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
- The Wild Bunch
- Turner and Hooch
- Valkyrie
- Wedding Crashers
Tuesday, July 2nd
- Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Thursday, July 4th
- The Indian in the Cupboard
We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in July.