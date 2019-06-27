We know you found a few gems in yesterday’s roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free (if you missed it, go back and check it out because there are still a few freebies in there), but there’s no way we’re going to rest on our laurels. We’ve got another fresh roundup for you on Thursday, and you’ll find all six of today’s top apps listed below.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.



Dual Web Browser

Normally $2.99.

Do you want to use the browser to browse all kinds of information at the same time? Including: network, video, stock, virtual currency, news, translation … and so on. Now this app is sure to meet your needs! Dual browser in one display!

Browsing web becomes easier and more efficient! Features:

1. Simultaneously display Dual Web browser.

2. Previous / Next page button.

3. Share Screen button.

4. Dual Window Extend Mode.

5. Previous / Next URL button.

6. URL Save button.

7. Lightweight UI design to reduce memory usage can increase performance.

8. This browser has an independent ability to display video on one of dual web browser.

Hot VPN Pro

Normally $29.99.

■ Lifetime license

■ Fastest VPN Speed

■ IPSEC Protocol, Military Grade Encryption

■ 24/7 customer support

■ One click VPN Connection

■ No Registration, email, phone number is required

■ Completely No Log VPN

Stream Music Player

Normally $1.99.

Stream was created to give you a seamless listening, managing and syncing cloud music experience. It allows you to create a personal streaming service with cloud storage like Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive and Yandex.Disk to save space on your device and have access to all of your music. How it works?

Upload all music to your favourite cloud storage then use Stream to connect and enjoy your music anywhere. Add your music to your device without iTunes, easy and fast using local WiFi transfer or download music to your iPhone to play it without internet (Offline mode). It’s a multi-cloud system therefore you can stream lists of music regardless where they are stored. Access your favourite music across all your devices: iPhone, iPad, iPod library, Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Yandex.Disk and your computer. Stream your music with in advanced and powerful media player. Music player:

– Full featured media player

– Sleep timer

– Lock screen playback controls

– Background music playback

– Equalizer with BassBooster

– Over 20 realistic EQ presets

– Stylish audio Visualizer

– Fine scrubbing

– Album cover art Playlists:

– Create your own playlists Media Library:

– Import music from your iPod library

– Tabs for Songs, Albums, Artists Manager:

– Wi-Fi Transfer

– Download and upload music, pictures, archives from

– Box

– Dropbox

– Google Drive

– OneDrive

– Yandex.Disk

– Move, rename or delete tracks & songs

– Search by artist, title, album

– Create and manage folders

Kintsugi

Normally $19.99.

Whether you’re new to cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) or an expert, Kintsugi Mindful Wellness is a smart, voice-journaling app that leverages machine learning to unearth new insights about you. Simply speak into the app, and let us do the rest. Kintsugi promotes clinically-proven techniques to tackle daily stress, anxiety, and depression. Look to grow, be mindful, and promote self-peace with Kintsugi Mindful Wellness. — LETTERS: “I can’t tell you how wonderful I think this is! I’m a firm believer of therapy and just having the right tools available can make a big difference.”

— JENNY M. “My family grew up in the midwest and there was only 1 therapist for the whole town. It was terribly unfair and your app will provide access to those who may need it most.”

— MEAGAN G. “Tracking my journaling through intelligent voice-recorded notes is genius.”

— ALEX F. — BENEFITS:

– Smart, AI-powered natural language processing

– Easy to use daily voice journaling

– Robust sentiment analysis auto-magically

– Mini-meditation quick launch

– View your auto-detected mood over time

– Personalized affirmations

– Replay personal high and low points

– Tap into the Kintsugi support community

– Mindful breathing exercises for relaxation

– Light, goal setting workflow

– And much more!

Montezuma Puzzle 4 Premium

Normally $0.99.

Montezuma Puzzle is a relaxing and logical tiling puzzle game in the Ancient Aztec Empire scenery. Arrange the puzzle shapes in the right patterns. Sounds simple? Try out! New version of this successful puzzler! Thanks to our players and their support, the Game is even greater challenge and fun now! Features: -100 unique patterns to arrange

-easy and intuitive

-one touch control system

-delightful graphics and chill music

-unlimited hints

Snow Off Road

Normally $0.99.

Snow Off Road — a big challenge off-road racing game. Just racing to the destination within the limited time. Please be careful, don`t crash your vehicles. Game instructions:

– Drive by pressing on the right or left side of the screen.

– Tilt the device to control the vehicle in mid-air.

– Also support joystick control mode.

– There are 60 levels to go, so don’t waste any more time and get started. Features:

1. Universal version for iPhone and iPad.

2. Different levels, 60 unique maps.

3. Some models of vehicles in shop.

4. Awesome physics, with bouncing, crashing, flying, exploding and more!

5. Tilt controls, accelerometer supported.

6. Game Center supported.

