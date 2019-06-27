Actually, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ already beat ‘Avatar’ at the box office

Marvel is re-releasing Avengers: Endgame with bonus content and a special poster that you can take home if you see the film in theaters this weekend, and it’s all a final push to dethrone Avatar as the highest-grossing movie of all time at the box office. Endgame already beat Avatar a few days ago, some fans were quick to notice, but Avengers 4 has to do it again.

As it stands at the time of this writing, Endgame has to make just over $36 million more at the box office to overtake James Cameron’s creation, and Robert Downey Jr. certainly seems pumped at the prospect. You know, whatever it takes!

Get a new re-release on life and make #ENDGAME #1….

c’mon, there’s “new stuff” and everything… pic.twitter.com/92Vx74OnVh — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) June 26, 2019

But an eagle-eyed Redditor noticed that Endgame beat Avatar’s numbers a few days ago, as you’ll see in the following post:

As you can see, Endgame’s box office total is already good enough to beat Avatar’s initial run in theaters. But that’s obviously not good enough for Marvel’s film, because Cameron also re-released Avatar, offering fans of the film additional content just like Marvel is doing with Endgame now. That’s how Avatar ended up raking in even more cash at the box office after the movie’s initial run was over.

Without the re-release, Avatar would have already lost that highly coveted top spot to Marvel’s Endgame. In other words, all Endgame has to do is to make at least as much money with its Bring Back event as Avatar did when it was rereleased. And Endgame might do it too, especially considering that Spider-Man: Far From Home launches one week later. There’s no better time to refresh your memories of Endgame than by watching the film again in theaters — here’s everything you need to know about the re-release.

What is interesting is that Cameroon is making four more Avatar sequels, and this time around they’ll be made under Disney, which also owns Marvel Studios. Whatever happens next, Disney still wins in the end.