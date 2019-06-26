PlayStation Plus free games for July: ‘PES 2019’ and ‘Horizon Chase Turbo’

Right on the heels of E3 2019, Sony returns with yet another underwhelming selection of free PlayStation 4 games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Both games are solid entries in their respective franchises, but they don’t hold a candle to last month’s duo. That said, if you’re in the market for a free soccer game, you’re in luck.

I haven’t played Horizon Chase Turbo on consoles, but the original Horizon Chase on iOS and Android was a solid throwback racer, with aesthetics that mirrored ’80s arcade games but boosted the fidelity. I’ll definitely be giving the console port a test run when it goes free at the beginning of next month.

Here’s the complete lineup of free PlayStation 4 games available for PlayStation Plus subscribers in July:

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 : Take to the fields of more than 25 authentic stadiums in the latest edition of Pro Evolution Soccer for the PS4. Join your favorite soccer teams from across the globe and participate in authentic leagues in this photo-realistic 4K experience. Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 lets you step into the shoes of a team manager to guide your team through the preseason as well as swap players and manage in league licenses. New skill traits make each player unique while the updated MyClub reimagines how you handle signing players. Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 amps up the realism with improved shooting mechanics and animations while featuring more than 25 stadiums, 20 unique club teams, and authentic leagues.

: Take to the fields of more than 25 authentic stadiums in the latest edition of Pro Evolution Soccer for the PS4. Join your favorite soccer teams from across the globe and participate in authentic leagues in this photo-realistic 4K experience. Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 lets you step into the shoes of a team manager to guide your team through the preseason as well as swap players and manage in league licenses. New skill traits make each player unique while the updated MyClub reimagines how you handle signing players. Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 amps up the realism with improved shooting mechanics and animations while featuring more than 25 stadiums, 20 unique club teams, and authentic leagues. Horizon Chase Turbo: Horizon Chase Turbo is a racing game inspired in the great hits of the 80’s and 90’s: Out Run, Lotus Turbo Challenge, Top Gear (SNES), Rush, among others. Each curve and each lap in Horizon Chase Turbo recreates classic arcade gameplay and offers you unbound speed limits of fun. Full throttle on and enjoy!

Both games listed above will be free to download starting on Tuesday, July 2nd. As always, you will need to have an active subscription to PlayStation Plus in order to download them for free. You will also need to either keep paying for or restart your subscription in order to keep them, even if you downloaded them for free. And don’t forget — every free game from June is still available until the new Instant Game Collection arrives next week.