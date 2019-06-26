Forget the Galaxy Note 10: Samsung is making a more affordable 5G phone

The Galaxy Note 10 is launching soon, complete with a brand new design and a few novel features, but this Samsung flagship will be at least as expensive as the Galaxy S10 series that launched earlier this year. And if you’re gunning for a 5G version of the Note 10, then you’ll have to pay even more.

But Samsung is also doing something it hasn’t done before; it’s working on a brand new flagship device that won’t be as expensive as the S10 or Note 10. Moreover, this rumored Galaxy A90 phone will deliver 5G connectivity as well as 45W charging speeds — something that hasn’t been available on any Samsung flagship to date.

Leaks from the usual suspects say the Galaxy A90 will run on the same Qualcomm processor that powers some of the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 versions, including the 5G models. That’s the Snapdragon 855, of course — a chip found inside many of this year’s Android flagships.

In order to somehow make amends, I bring you the key specs of these devices 😜 – SM-A908: SD855, 6.7-inch screen with in-display FPS, 48+8+5 rear camera, 5G support.

– SM-A905: SD855, 6.7-inch screen with in-display FPS, 48+12+5 rear camera with exclusive Tilt OIS tech! Cheers! pic.twitter.com/uqfFTnfoIQ — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) June 25, 2019

Both A90 models will also feature 6.7-inch displays with in-display fingerprint sensors, according to @OnLeaks, as well as triple lens cameras. However, the camera specs won’t be identical. Also interesting is that the 5G phone won’t have whatever Tilt optical image stabilization, whereas the 4G version will get it.

Unlike the other Samsung flagships, the A90 isn’t supposed to feature a front-facing camera. Instead, the triple-lens camera will have a pop-up rotary design which will let you use it for both selfies and regular photos.

The other leaker that has referenced the Galaxy A90 in the past is Ice Universe, and he also mentioned the same Snapdragon 855 SoC for the phone:

Snapdragon 855 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 23, 2019

Previous leaks also claimed that the Galaxy A90 will get 45W fast charging, which is even faster than what the Galaxy S10 can do. We’ve seen conflicting rumors about the Note 10’s battery charging speed, with Ice saying that the Pro version of the phone might still support 45W, while the regular model will only support 25W.

That said, we have no idea how much the Galaxy A90 phones will cost or when they’ll be available. The Galaxy Note 10, meanwhile, is expected to hit stores in the second half of August.