Marvel just announced all the new content coming to the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Blu-ray and digital release

Just hours after officially confirming that Avengers: Endgame will be returning to theaters with a few extra surprises, Marvel has revealed the dates for the digital and Blu-ray home releases of the movie. If you want to own the movie digitally, you will be able to do so on July 30th, while the physical release will follow on August 13th.

Although the release dates aren’t that surprising, the timing of the announcement is, as Marvel is currently trying to convince everyone to head back to the theater to see Avengers: Endgame again as it attempts to overtake Avatar as the highest-grossing movie of all time. Plenty of moviegoers will undoubtedly do so to see the deleted scene, but you could also just wait a few more weeks and watch the movie whenever you want at home.

The Blu-ray and Digital HD home releases include a ton of extra content, including six deleted scenes, a gag reel, audio commentary from the directors and writers, and a feature dedicated to the late Stan Lee. There’s also a bonus feature all about Black Widow, who we expect to star in one of the first Phase 4 movies.

You can watch a trailer for the home release below, and we’ve also listed all the special features:

Digital Exclusive:

Steve and Peggy: One Last Dance – Explore Captain America and Peggy Carter’s bond, forged in moments from previous films that lead to a momentous choice in “Avengers: Endgame.”

Blu-ray & Digital:

Remembering Stan Lee – Filmmakers and cast honor the great Stan Lee in a fond look back at his MCU movie cameos.

– Filmmakers and cast honor the great Stan Lee in a fond look back at his MCU movie cameos. Setting The Tone: Casting Robert Downey Jr. – Hear the tale of how Robert Downey Jr. was cast as Tony Stark in the original “Iron Man” — and launched the MCU.

– Hear the tale of how Robert Downey Jr. was cast as Tony Stark in the original “Iron Man” — and launched the MCU. A Man Out of Time: Creating Captain America – Trace the evolution of Captain America with those who helped shape the look, feel and character of this compelling hero.

– Trace the evolution of Captain America with those who helped shape the look, feel and character of this compelling hero. Black Widow: Whatever It Takes – Follow Black Widow’s journey both within and outside the Avengers, including the challenges she faced and overcame along the way.

– Follow Black Widow’s journey both within and outside the Avengers, including the challenges she faced and overcame along the way. The Russo Brothers: Journey to Endgame – See how Anthony and Joe Russo met the challenge of helming two of the biggest films in cinematic history … back-to-back!

– See how Anthony and Joe Russo met the challenge of helming two of the biggest films in cinematic history … back-to-back! The Women of the MCU – MCU women share what it was like to join forces for the first time in an epic battle scene — and be part of such a historic ensemble.

– MCU women share what it was like to join forces for the first time in an epic battle scene — and be part of such a historic ensemble. Bro Thor – His appearance has changed but his heroism remains! Go behind the scenes to see how Bro Thor was created.

– His appearance has changed but his heroism remains! Go behind the scenes to see how Bro Thor was created. Six Deleted Scenes – “Goji Berries,” “Bombs on Board,” “Suckiest Army in the Galaxy,” “You Used to Frickin’ Live Here,” “Tony and Howard” and “Avengers Take a Knee.”

– “Goji Berries,” “Bombs on Board,” “Suckiest Army in the Galaxy,” “You Used to Frickin’ Live Here,” “Tony and Howard” and “Avengers Take a Knee.” Gag Reel – Laugh along with the cast in this epic collection of flubs, goofs and gaffes from set.

– Laugh along with the cast in this epic collection of flubs, goofs and gaffes from set. Visionary Intro – Intro by directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

– Intro by directors Joe and Anthony Russo. Audio Commentary – Audio commentary by directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.