Remote Control Fire stick TV

Normally $1.99.

Let’s Remote to control your Smart TV from your iPhone.

To use this remote control, your iPhone must be on the same Wi-fi network as your TV.

Detection of your TV will be automatic depending on the model of your TV, you will have to accept the message that will on your TV screen.

Support :

Smart Fire TV Remote 2012-2019 Series

Remote TV – C Series 2012 TV

Remote TV – D Series 2013 TV

Remote TV – E Series 2014 TV

Remote TV – F Series 2015 TV

Remote TV – G Series 2016 TV

Remote TV – J Series 2017 TV

Remote TV – 2018(K) and 2019(Q.M)

Die with Friends

Normally $0.99.

# Less than 5% Battery? Chat with strangers when you have less than 5% battery.

# Chat with everyone who has less than 5% battery around the globe and die together in peace. When battery level becomes less then or equal to 5% , you can enter a nickname and start chatting to other people having less than 5% battery level. MORE FEATURES? Thats a plus Now you can have more feature if you upgrade App though in-App Purchase : 1. PRIVATE CHAT : You can have private chat with anyone. A lot of user wanted this feature. All your conversations will be shown in conversation scene so that you can connect easily if you open App next time. 2. 10% Battery : You can use main feature of app (chat) up to 10% battery level . you will more time to connect to other people.

Fill me up

Normally $0.99.

Fill the grid with oddly shaped puzzle pieces provided to beat the level! Seems easy enough, well it is at first, but gets progressively harder as you work your way through 50 hand crafted levels.

Live Convert

Normally $1.99.

Live Convert is the ONLY TRUE all-in-one cross converter for Live Photo, video and animated GIF. You have no limit on what to convert, how long to convert and into which format you convert. It is just the best tool on the market! – Convert Live Photo to video and animated GIF

– Convert video to Live Photo and aniamted GIF

– Convert animated GIF to Live Photo and video

– Save at any format you want – Live Photo, video and animated GIF

– Trim Live Photo, video and animated GIF as you want

– Supports video editing like slow motion, reverse, split and effect

#filmphotography

Normally $2.99.

So, you decided to shoot on film? Then welcome! *** An encyclopedia of film photography principles *** Perfect in its imperfection, film is undergoing a renaissance! The weight of analog equipment, the rustle of tangled up film, the elation and disappointment at the first developed pictures… You feel that, too Then welcome here! This app is entirely dedicated to film, film cameras, and the principles of photographic mastery. You will learn about: Cameras:

– Instants

– Point-and-shoots

– 110 format

– Lomography

– Rangefinders

– SLRs

– Medium format SLRs

– Medium format TLRs Film:

– Black and white

– Color

– Infrared

– Slide

– Lomography Principles:

– Aperture

– Shutter speed

– ISO

– Using a photo-resistor light meter

– Development Full speed ahead toward the unreachable heights of film mastery, and remember…the road to miles of film starts with the first picture you take

Willio

Normally $2.99.

New: uneven shares and multiple currencies support! Willio lets you split bills between friends and keep track of who owes what. + Keep track of who owes what +

Create an event, and add the participants from your contacts. Then add a payment each time someone pays for the group. If the payment should not be split equally among the participants, you can specify specific shares or amounts. + Use multiple currencies +

Choose a currency for your event. If you have to do some payments in other currencies, just pick the one you want when adding the payment. Willio will get the exchange rate for you. If you are offline, you can set the exchange rate manually. + Keep it balanced +

See at a glance who should pay next, to keep the debts balanced. Willio sorts the participants by who owes the most. + Don’t break the bank +

You have a budget and don’t want to spend too much during your weekend? Willio shows the amount you spent so far. + Send a report via email +

Send an email listing who owes what to all the participants. The email report describes how the debts can be solved. Also the payments description is attached as a spreadsheet file. If you have any question or suggestion about Willio, please send an email to support@clairereynaud.net. Attributions: beautiful pictures by Luigi Morante, Jonathan Kos-Read, Kohlmann Sascha, John Steven Fernandez and Symic, on Flickr.

