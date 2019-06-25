Prime Day 2019 starts on July 15th and lasts for 48 hours

Amazon’s Black Friday in July event is back for another year, and Prime Day 2019 will be bigger than ever. The retailer will offer Amazon Prime subscribers more than a million deals over two whole days, so you’ll have an extra 12 hours to shop compared to last year’s event, which also kicked off in mid-July.

Amazon revealed that Prime Day 2019 will begin at midnight PT on Monday, July 15th, and end two full days later.

Prime members in several markets will be able to shop Prime Day deals, including the United States, UK, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia and United Arab Emirates, with that last country being a new addition to Prime Day sales.

You’ll have to grab yourself an Amazon Prime membership if you don’t have one in order to take advantage of the deals, so this is the perfect time to start a 30-day free trial.

Amazon says it’ll host featured Lightning Deals that will include “jaw-dropping prices on top-tier brands” during Prime Day, but these deals will be spread out over the 48 hours so you’ll have to keep checking the site. We’ll cover the best Prime Day 2019 deals over in our BGR Deals portal, so keep it bookmarked to quick access to the best sales.

The first Prime Day deal is already available right now, a 43-inch Toshiba Fire TV Edition Smart TV priced at $179.99 ($120.01 in savings) — a Prime Day sales preview is available at this link. Also starting today, you can rent Jordan Peele’s Us on Prime Video for $2.99.

Finally, Amazon announced that Prime subscribers will get Free One-Day Delivery in the US with no minimum purchase on more than 10 million products. Users also have the option of bundling up all their Prime Day purchases into a single shipment scheduled for an Amazon Day of their choice.