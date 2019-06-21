The credits scenes after ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ will blow your mind

Spider-Man: Far From Home is just a few weeks away, which means a lucky few have already seen the final chapter in Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unsurprisingly, the first wave of reactions is very positive, suggesting that Marvel and Sony have a new hit on their hands. It’s because of these initial reactions that we know for a fact that we’ll have two post-credits scenes right at the end of the film. Far From Home will show us how the world dealt with what happened in Avengers: Endgame, but also how Peter Parker dealt with the loss of his mentor and father figure while continuing his work with the Avengers. But the film, and especially the credits scenes, also has to set up the next wave of Marvel movies — MCU Phase 4, the first eight titles of which already have release dates.

Marvel hasn’t told us what comes after Far From Home, but we know filming for Black Widow has already started. Moreover, an insider provided several details about other MCU productions, so we have a general idea of what to expect from Marvel in the coming years. As for Marvel itself, Kevin Feige and Co. will share details about the future of the MCU after the Far From Home premiere. By that time, we’ll have an even better idea of what to expect from the next phase, at least judging by some of these Far From Home reactions.

The post-credits scenes are a “must watch,” and are going to “blow your dang mind,” according to Maude Garrett:

#Spiderman #FarFromHome is SUCH a good movie! Jake Gyllenhaal suits up & completely embraces his role in its entirety & he’s clearly having a blast. This is such a refreshing film after the heaviness of #EndGame. The post-credit scenes are a MUST WATCH & will blow your dang mind! pic.twitter.com/wcTh9iHaYq — Maude Garrett (@maudegarrett) June 19, 2019

It sure sounds like you won’t want to miss these credits scenes. Preeti Chhibber seems to confirm all of that, saying that the “two post-credits sequences are going to stick in my brain for a long time.”

#FarFromHome: My jaw dropped. And then dropped again. It's a paradigm shift. — Preeti Chhibber (@runwithskizzers) June 19, 2019

Kevin McCarthy hinted the best thing about Far From Home for him is a major spoiler, which he couldn’t share. It’s unclear whether he was referring to the credits scenes, however:

FAR FROM HOME has dethroned Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 & is now favorite Spider-Man film. What’s insane is that I can’t even tell u why I’m so in love with this film because it would be a spoiler. Gyllenhaal is incredible. Holland re-confirms as the best Spidey to date. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/pbynxYIEyQ — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) June 19, 2019

Mike Ryan says that Far From Home has “three legit ‘holy shit'” shocking moments, although he didn’t explain whether any of them come from the credits scenes. However, these shocking scenes made him either “cheer, laugh, or wonder ‘wow, what happens now?”

Absolutely loved SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME. I’m a huge Mysterio fan and Gyllenhaal nails him. Also the movie is very clever (and funny) how it handles the fallout post ENDGAME in explaining how this world works now. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) June 19, 2019

Spider-Man: Far From Home is out on July 2nd in the US, and even earlier than that in some markets, so we won’t have to wait too long to find out what happens in those credits scenes.