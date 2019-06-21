Apple recalled a limited number of older MacBook Pros due to overheating batteries

If you’re the proud owner of a 15-inch MacBook Pro that you bought anywhere between September 2015 and February 2017, then you might want to check if you qualify for a free battery replacement. Apple has just recalled a limited number of older MacBook Pros, which “contain a battery that may overheat and pose a safety risk.”

Apple explained in its announcement the recall does not affect any other 15-inch MacBook Pro units or other Macs, so you’ll have to see if your laptop qualifies for a free repair.

The faulty batteries can be identified with the help of the Mac’s serial number, which you’ll find by heading to the Apple menu — that’s also where you have to check and see if you own a “MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015),” which is the model that’s being recalled.

Apple set up a page for users to check whether their device is eligible for a battery replacement at this link. All you need is the serial number.

If you do qualify, then you’ll be able to arrange your laptop’s repair by following the instructions available on the same page. You should remember that Best Buy and Apple have just announced a partnership that might come in handy, as you’ll be able to bring your Apple gear for repairs at a Best Buy store. MacBook Pro owners in other markets should find authorized Apple Authorized Service Provider or an Apple Store.

The actual repairs may take up to two weeks, Apple says, so you’d better have a different computer handy. Also, if you’re sending your laptop for repairs, you might want to back up all your data beforehand.