The Galaxy Note 10 hasn’t been announced, but you can already buy cases for it

A report claimed earlier this week that the Galaxy Note 10 series will be unveiled on August 7th in New York. The rumor makes sense, as countless others have also said Samsung will announce the handset in early August, but we’re a long way from receiving official confirmation. However, accessory makers are ready to sell you protective cases for the upcoming handset, which means they think they know what the phone will look like.

Given the large number of Note 10 leaks out there, including CAD designs for both the smaller Galaxy Note 10 and the bigger Galaxy Note 10 Pro, it’s not surprising to see case makers advertise their newest creations. We’ve seen it happen with other unreleased Samsung flagships in the past.

Like before, the new cases are available for preorder on MobileFun, and these designs come from Olixar. All the renders Olixar used to showcase their upcoming Note 10 products feature the same design elements we’ve seen in previous leaks.

We’re looking at an all-screen display with incredibly thin bezels, especially compared to the Galaxy Note 9 (pictured at the top of this post), as well as a hole-punch camera at the top. Unlike the Galaxy S10, this selfie cam is positioned right in the middle, rather than over in the corner of the display:

Image Source: Olixar via MobileFun

On the back, we have a vertical triple-lens camera, which looks a lot like what you might expect from Huawei flagships or Samsung mid-range phones. There’s no rear-facing fingerprint sensor here because the phone will feature an in-display sensor like the Galaxy S10, probably of the ultrasonic variety.

Image Source: Olixar via MobileFun

Finally, the renders tell us the Galaxy Note 10 will have physical buttons on the side, but only for power and volume control. The Bixby button is gone. The 3.5mm headphone jack is also going away, but that’s not immediately apparent from any of these case renders.

It’s important to note these renders don’t come from Samsung. But this is likely the final Galaxy Note 10 design. It’s just too close to launch for Samsung to surprise us with a totally different design.

Image Source: Olixar via MobileFun

Olixar also has accessories for the Galaxy Note 10 Pro, as well as screen protectors (see above), that seem to confirm the phone won’t have a front-facing speaker. A report earlier this week said the new handsets will feature Sound on Display (SoD) screens, meaning the entire display will serve as a huge speaker.