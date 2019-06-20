Galaxy Note 10 tipped to pack a camera feature no other phone has

The Galaxy Note 10 already has a rumored announcement date, and we’re getting quite close to the launch of one of the most exciting phones of the second half of 2019. That also means more of its secrets will be spilled in the coming weeks, long before Samsung takes the stage in New York to introduce the handset. Just the other day we learned that the phone will feature a screen technology that only one other phone has, an LG phone that’s nowhere near as popular as the Note 10 will be. That’s a Sound on Display (SoD) screen the Note 10 will reportedly get, which turns the entire display into a speaker. As a result, there’s no need for the regular earpiece at the top of the phone, so the bezels can be made even thinner. The display will not be the only unique trick the Note 10 will offer buyers though, as a new leak details an even more exciting feature that Samsung will introduce on the Galaxy Note 10.

Ice Universe is a well-known Samsung insider in some circles, the circles that follow smartphone rumors closely. The leaker said on Twitter that Samsung China engineers revealed a detail about the Note 10 camera that should have probably been kept secret. Rather than equipping the phone’s main camera with a dual-aperture lens as is the case with previous flagships, Samsung’s new Note 10 phones will have a three-stage variable aperture: f1.5, f1.8, and f2.4.

Samsung China engineers said that the Note10 camera will use a three-stage variable aperture: F1.5/F1.8/F2.4 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 20, 2019

That’s something that hasn’t been done before and might give Samsung an edge over competitors.

Older Galaxy flagships including the Galaxy S10 support f1.5 and f2.4 apertures, with the Note 10 supposedly getting a stop in between those, f1.8. As SamMobile explains, the new aperture could be useful to reduce overexposure in intermediate cases between low-light (f1.5) and bright (f2.4) conditions.

A different report said earlier this week that the Note 10 might be getting another notable camera upgrade, front and rear Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensors that would enable 3D face recognition, improve bokeh in portrait shots, and help with AR/VR apps.