Yesterday’s roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free was a terrific one, and there are still several freebies in there if you missed it. Once you’re done download those, you’ll find six fresh premium iOS apps on sale below.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers.

Magic Launcher Pro

Normally $2.99.

Magic Launcher is the only Today Widget App Launcher you will ever need, with the ability to launch more than 100,000 apps and actions from the Today Widget in the Notification Center it makes using your iPhone or iPad even easier! Launch calls, texts and more with your friends in one swipe and tap with our Magic Contact launchers. Features Include:

– Unlimited capabilities for launching apps and actions with more than 100,000 apps including all top apps such as Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat all in your Notification Center

– Dynamic Launcher makes your smartphone smarter: Dynamic Launcher is an intelligent launcher that gives you the right apps at the right moments throughout your day.

– Design your own Launcher layout including modifications for icon size, text and shape

– Magic Contact allows instant contact via Call, Messages (SMS), FaceTime, FaceTime Audio, Mail and Telegram!

– A huge set of Magic Launchers including Google Search, Wiki Search, Weather, Clock, Clipboard search, Clipboard clear, automatic Tweet/Facebook post latest photo, Battery monitor and much more!

– Widget Scheduling allows you to automatically show & hide widgets depending on time or location

– Have multiple Launchers for various functions

– Universal app works on iPhone and iPad with support for iOS 8, iOS 9 & 3D-Touch

– iCloud Backup and Restore

– Multiple language support

– Request additional apps via our request form

– And so much more…

CityMaps2Go Pro Offline Maps

Normally $11.99.

CityMaps2Go is the ultimate offline map for travelers who want to be prepared wherever they go. Join the 20 million travelers worldwide who trust CityMaps2Go! What others say about CityMaps2Go:

“Essential app for travelers”, Time Magazine

“One of the best offline maps apps”, WSJ

“Maps without racking up roaming costs”, Macworld And here’s why millions of travelers love CityMaps2Go:

▶ IN-DEPTH CONTENT: Unlike other offline map apps CityMaps2Go features photos as well as tips and comprehensive in-depth info for millions of places. ▶ WORLDWIDE COVERAGE: CityMaps2Go covers the whole world. More than 150 countries, 60000 destinations, and 50 million places!! ▶ WORKS OFFLINE: CityMaps2Go works online and offline. Saving you from data roaming charges in foreign cities or connectivity problems in national parks. ▶ PLAN TRIPS: Remember and save all the places you would like to visit. Create lists and have your travel ideas ready when you need them. ▶ DETAILED MAPS: Explore your saves on a detailed worldwide map. Navigate streets, foot paths, and bikeways wherever you are. ▶ SHARE WITH FRIENDS: Share your travel plans with your friends. Planning your trips with others made easy with CityMaps2Go. ▶ SEARCH AND DISCOVER: Search a specific place by name or browse by categories like restaurants, architecture, hotels, shops, bars, etc. ▶ SYNC BETWEEN ALL YOUR DEVICES: Create an user account and login from any of your devices.

InstantGrid

Normally $1.99.

InstantGrid is a quick and powerful image editing tool for social media, allowing you to correct and add effects to your images in just a few taps. InstantGrid has a number of tools to choose from, including Grid, Panorama, Rotate and Watermark. The Grid tool is a quick and easy way to create Instagram grids from your photos in 3 steps.

1. Just upload a photo.

2. Select from one of the three grid modes – 3×1, 3×2 or 3×3

3. Move your photo to the perfect position and save to photos.

You can then upload your photos to Instagram and show of your beautiful photos in full screen. The Panorama tool allows you to cut your Panorama photos into 3 images, ready to upload to Instagram’s multi-select feature to swipe through your panoramas in their full glory. The Watermark tool allows you to upload a custom watermark image and add it to your social media photos in a single tap. With a range of three locations and sizes to choose from, adding your signature to your photos couldn’t be easier! Add watermarks to your images without leaving the Photos app with just a single tap using the InstantGrid Photos Extension.

MyTopFans Pro – Social Tracker

Normally $1.99.

Track your fans and discover how to be popular on Facebook. ***** FEATURES ***** • FANS ANALYTICS: track your fans and discover how to be popular on Facebook. • MYTOPSTORIES: browse your best stories from Facebook, tracking their movements in the chart. • BEST TIME TO POSTt: understand the best moment to post. • COLLAGE: create and share multiple photos at once in a beautiful collage on Facebook or Messenger.

Life – To Do List,Task Manager

Normally $0.99.

===================================

## We are what we repeatedly do! – Aristotle ##

=================================== To Do list has been around for hundreds of years. A good example is Benjamin Franklin’s famous to do list from 18th century. It’s a list of detailed daily routine from rising in the morning to sleep at night. Ben has sticked to the routine for decades and became one of the most influential people in history. Clearly, there’s more in a simple to do list than meets the eye. How Life Works First thing Life offers you is your favourite quotes, what you think, consciously or subconsciously, in fact mostly subconsciously, controls how you behave. Powerful quotes can bring you back on the right track and act as a reminder. The worst case scenario for anyone would be working hard in the wrong direction. With the right mindset, Life offers you great way to organise everything. Our redical new design in user interface allows you to see all your areas, projects, tasks, in just one touch, instead of going back and forth all the time. 1. Divide your life in areas. Life meant to be simple, but we often get distracted and spent little time on what is really important simply because we are unorganised and lost in the errands. 2. Under each area, do planning for big goals or projects, manage tasks into groups, batch editing tasks, rearrange groups, record ideas. Life offers desktop grade list management. It even tells you how many days left. 3. Add cover image for your project and visualise the outcome you wish for. Unleash the power of visualisation, a technique that has been used by many high achievers. 4. Capture whatever on your mind to Inbox with fast entry and process them later. 5. Add details in tasks which include task size, date, reminder, recurrence, location, list/notes, photos. Each task is associated with many things, Life makes life truely simple. 6. Bucket list let you note down the things you always wanted to do and one day make it a project when you ready. 7. Life let you recored the number of times you have done certain tasks, don’t break the streak. 8. Statistics feature let you know your performance and keep yourself challenged. 9. Touch ID and Face ID ready to protect your privacy. 10. Drag and drop task to change due date. 11. Automatically clear up trash box 12. Search your task in search bar. 13. Countdown clock let you know the hours left in the day. 14. Change theme.

Org.ly – Contacts & Org Charts

Normally $0.99.

WELCOME TO ORG.LY

Org.ly is the Contact Management and Org Chart App for Sales Professionals. Your Contacts, Like Never Before.

You manage your contacts – Org.ly manages your Org Charts.

Beautiful, Simple and Magical. Org.ly enables Sales professionals to organise, structure and profile their customers with beautiful simplicity. Group them, build out their org structure and profile them in line with Strategic Sales training methods. Swipe up and down to see who reports to who, add new reports to their managers, all from within the app. It is so easy to do that you will always be up to date. Then, when you need to produce an Org Chart for your account plan, Org.ly has already done it for you – automatically. Spend time selling – don’t spend time messing around with Org Charts. USER REVIEWS:

“Finally there is a way to tame my contacts. As someone who works with large organisations, it is indispensable”. MN, United States.

“It is now impossible to understand why they are not like that as standard on the iPhone”. ML, Sweden.

“I am instantly feeling more organised, am saving time and receiving great value”. AB, United Kingdom.

“A great way to add intelligence to your contacts, anyone running a call list in sales or just managing contacts will benefit from this”. DH, United Kingdom. YOUR CONTACTS – MANAGED LIKE NEVER BEFORE

Org.ly automatically arranges your contacts into Company groups. You can create groups for Projects and Matrix teams, Inner Circle and Political Influence maps, friends and family, soccer club, whatever you want. Merge multiple companies into one or bulk-edit the company name – all changes are fully synced with your iPhone contacts and then on to Outlook/GMail, or your mail client of choice. YOUR CONTACTS – STRUCTURED LIKE NEVER BEFORE

Simply swipe to add structure to your contacts

Beautiful Org Charts created automatically YOUR CONTACTS – PROFILED LIKE NEVER BEFORE

Knowledge is Power.

Every Strategic Sales methodology tells us to profile our customers – are they supporters, or enemies? Are they innovators or laggards? This information is critical to our understanding of our account and instrumental as we craft our account strategy. In Org.ly, you can profile all of your customer contacts into the following categories:

– Support: Champion, Supporter, Neutral, Non-Supporter, Assassin

– Role: Approver, Decision Maker, Evaluator, User

– Coverage: In-Depth, Multiple, Brief, None

– Personality: Innovator, Visionary, Pragmatist, Conservative, Laggard Of course, all Org Charts produced in Org.ly have the option of adding the Sales Profiling colour coding as you would expect. HIGHLIGHTS:

View all of your Contact’s reports from their Main Contact view.

Swipe Up on a Report to see their details and their Reports.

Swipe Down on the Contact to see their Manager.

Swipe Left to see their Org Chart. Swipe contacts onto their Manager to define the team structure.

Org.ly supports Direct Reports, Dotted-Line Reports, Executive Sponsors and Executive/Personal Assistants. Org Charts of each Contact are automatically created by Org.ly.

No need to draw boxes and type everyones name in them anymore!

Different layouts available by swiping up/down.

Easy export of the Org Chart to Powerpoint, etc. for Account Plans and presentations. KEY FEATURES:

– Imports your existing contacts from your iPhone and organises them automatically into Company groups to make searching easier

– Create Groups for Project & Matrix Teams, Inner Circle & Political Influence Maps, Family, Sports Clubs, etc.

– Add the photo/company logo to each contact/group to create a more visual experience

– Edit/Merge/Rename a company and have all contacts within it automatically updated to reflect the change

– Add regularly used contacts, companies and groups to a ‘Favourites’ section for quick access

– Identify a report as either a Direct Reports, a Dotted Line Report, a Personal/Executive Assistant or an Executive Sponsor

