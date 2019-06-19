New ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ trailer reveals Peter Parker’s biggest mistake

Nearly two months have passed since the Avengers: Endgame premiere. Our favorite heroes saved the world from Thanos at a huge cost to their team. Not only did we lose three of the original six Avengers — although just two of them are really dead — but the world will have a tough time healing. After all, the people who vanished in Infinity War returned to life five years into the future, meaning their ending isn’t exactly a tidy one.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will explore that new world, showing us a Peter Parker that’s now a fully anointed Avenger. And I remind you that he’s a real Avenger now, because the brand new trailer that you’re about to see will show us one of the biggest mistakes Peter Parker will make as a member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Some spoilers follow below, so if you’d like to be surprised come July 2nd when Far From Home launches, avoid the clip.

Posted on a @TomHollandChina Twitter account, the following clip features some of the scenes that we’ve seen in previous Far From Home trailers and TV spots, as well as a few new ones.

The most important new scene plays out near the end of the clip when Parker welcomes Mysterio to the Avengers. You read that correctly; Spider-Man thinks Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, is a good guy. Marvel fans will know that Mysterio is a villain in the comics, and he’ll probably turn out to be exactly that in the film as well.

new #SpiderManFarFromHome trailer so many new scenes pic.twitter.com/sbPVIF9W77 — Tom Holland China (@TomHollandChina) June 18, 2019

It’s unclear at this time whether it’s Parker’s choice to add Mysterio to the Avengers team, or whether Fury approved the move. But it sure seems like Sony and Marvel want us to think it’s Peter’s doing. Defeating those elementals might indeed require a team, and all the other trailers already painted Mysterio as a hero. Again, he’s not in the comics, he’s probably not in this movie, and he’s definitely not to be trusted.

A previous trailer told us Mysterio’s origin while introducing the multiverse. He’s from a different version of Earth, and that’s where these elementals come from as well.

On the other hand, Peter is still a teenager, and he’s bound to make some mistakes while at work. Not to mention that he’s still dealing with the loss of Tony Stark, so who could blame him for looking for more support from another superhero who appears to be on the right side of things? And finally, some of the other Avengers aren’t available, as you can see in the clip above, which is one more reason for Spidey to seek help from Mysterio.