As impressive as Netflix’s June release schedule was, many of us have still been counting down the hours until the next installment of Stranger Things finally hits the streaming service. Thankfully, the wait is nearly over, as Stranger Things 3 will debut on Thursday, July 4th. I’ve already canceled all of my plans.

Other highlights include the final season of Orange is the New Black, Inglourious Basterds, and new episodes of Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Car Getting Coffee. All in all, it isn’t quite as great a month as June, but it’ll do.

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for July 2019 below:

Streaming July 1st

  • Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore
  • Astro Boy
  • Caddyshack
  • Caddyshack 2
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
  • Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
  • Cloverfield
  • Designated Survivor: 60 DaysNETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Disney’s Race to Witch Mountain
  • Frozen River
  • Inkheart
  • Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Kill the Irishman
  • Lady in the Water
  • Little Monsters
  • Mean Dreams
  • Mean Streets
  • Megamind
  • Nights in Rodanthe
  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop
  • Philadelphia
  • Rain Man
  • Road House
  • Room on the Broom
  • Scream 3
  • Starsky & Hutch
  • Swiped
  • Swordfish
  • Taxi Driver
  • The Accountant of Auschwitz
  • The American
  • The Book of Eli
  • The Brothers Grimm
  • The Hangover
  • The Pink Panther
  • The Pink Panther 2
  • War Against Women
  • Who’s That Knocking at My Door?

Streaming July 2nd

Streaming July 3rd

Streaming July 4th

Streaming July 5th

  • In The Dark: Season 1

Streaming July 6th

Streaming July 9th

  • Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns
  • Kinky

Streaming July 10th

Streaming July 11th

Streaming July 12th

Streaming July 13th

  • Sorry Angel

Streaming July 16th

Streaming July 17th

Streaming July 18th

  • Secret Obsession NETFLIX FILM

Streaming July 19th

Streaming July 22nd

  • Inglourious Basterds

Streaming July 24th

  • The Great Hack NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming July 25th

Streaming July 26th

Streaming July 29th

  • The Croods

Streaming July 30th

Streaming July 31st

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in July below:

Leaving July 1st

  • Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
  • Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
  • Blood Diamond
  • Body of Lies
  • Bull Durham
  • Chasing Amy
  • Cool Hand Luke
  • Definitely, Maybe
  • Did You Hear About the Morgans?
  • Doctor Zhivago
  • Dolphin Tale
  • Dumb and Dumber
  • East of Eden
  • Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 1
  • It Takes Two
  • Malibu’s Most Wanted
  • Monster-in-Law
  • Pan’s Labyrinth
  • Punch-Drunk Love
  • Silence of the Lambs
  • The Boondock Saints
  • The Interview
  • The Matrix
  • The Matrix Reloaded
  • The Matrix Revolutions
  • The Mummy
  • The Mummy Returns
  • The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
  • The Terminator
  • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
  • The Wild Bunch
  • Turner and Hooch
  • Valkyrie
  • Wedding Crashers

Leaving July 2nd

  • Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Leaving July 4th

  • The Indian in the Cupboard

Leaving July 9th

  • Lion

Leaving July 10th

  • Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Leaving July 12th

  • Gone Baby Gone

Leaving July 14th

  • The Immigrant

Leaving July 16th

  • American Gangster

Leaving July 27th

  • Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7

Leaving July 30th

  • Staten Island Summer

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in the month of July. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this every time.

