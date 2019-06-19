As impressive as Netflix’s June release schedule was, many of us have still been counting down the hours until the next installment of Stranger Things finally hits the streaming service. Thankfully, the wait is nearly over, as Stranger Things 3 will debut on Thursday, July 4th. I’ve already canceled all of my plans.
Other highlights include the final season of Orange is the New Black, Inglourious Basterds, and new episodes of Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Car Getting Coffee. All in all, it isn’t quite as great a month as June, but it’ll do.
Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for July 2019 below:
Streaming July 1st
- Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore
- Astro Boy
- Caddyshack
- Caddyshack 2
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
- Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
- Cloverfield
- Designated Survivor: 60 Days — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Disney’s Race to Witch Mountain
- Frozen River
- Inkheart
- Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kill the Irishman
- Lady in the Water
- Little Monsters
- Mean Dreams
- Mean Streets
- Megamind
- Nights in Rodanthe
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop
- Philadelphia
- Rain Man
- Road House
- Room on the Broom
- Scream 3
- Starsky & Hutch
- Swiped
- Swordfish
- Taxi Driver
- The Accountant of Auschwitz
- The American
- The Book of Eli
- The Brothers Grimm
- The Hangover
- The Pink Panther
- The Pink Panther 2
- War Against Women
- Who’s That Knocking at My Door?
Streaming July 2nd
- Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bangkok Love Stories: Plead — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Good Witch: Season 4
Streaming July 3rd
- The Last Czars — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Yummy Mummies: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 4th
- Kakegurui: Season 2
- Stranger Things 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 5th
- In The Dark: Season 1
Streaming July 6th
- Free Rein: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Iron Lady
- Sicilian Ghost Story
Streaming July 9th
- Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns
- Kinky
Streaming July 10th
- Family Reunion — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Grand Designs: Season 10
- Grand Designs: Season 15
- Parchís: El documental — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 11th
- Cities of Last Things — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming July 12th
- 3Below: Tales of Arcadia: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- 4 latas — NETFLIX FILM
- Blown Away — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bonus Family: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Extreme Engagement — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kidnapping Stella — NETFLIX FILM
- Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 1
- Point Blank — NETFLIX FILM
- Smart People
- Taco Chronicles — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- True Tunes: Songs — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming July 13th
- Sorry Angel
Streaming July 16th
- The Break-Up
- Disney’s The Princess and the Frog
- Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Wynonna Earp: Season 3
Streaming July 17th
- Pinky Malinky: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming July 18th
- Secret Obsession — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming July 19th
- Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- La casa de papel: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Queer Eye: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac — NETFLIX ANIME
- Typewriter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 22nd
- Inglourious Basterds
Streaming July 24th
- The Great Hack — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 25th
- Another Life — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Workin’ Moms: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 26th
- Boi — NETFLIX FILM
- The Exception
- Girls With Balls — NETFLIX FILM
- My First First Love: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Orange Is the New Black: Season 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Son — NETFLIX FILM
- Sugar Rush: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Worst Witch: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming July 29th
- The Croods
Streaming July 30th
- Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 31st
- Kengan Ashura: Part l — NETFLIX ANIME
- The Letdown: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Red Sea Diving Resort — NETFLIX FILM
- Wentworth: Season 7
Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in July below:
Leaving July 1st
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Blood Diamond
- Body of Lies
- Bull Durham
- Chasing Amy
- Cool Hand Luke
- Definitely, Maybe
- Did You Hear About the Morgans?
- Doctor Zhivago
- Dolphin Tale
- Dumb and Dumber
- East of Eden
- Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 1
- It Takes Two
- Malibu’s Most Wanted
- Monster-in-Law
- Pan’s Labyrinth
- Punch-Drunk Love
- Silence of the Lambs
- The Boondock Saints
- The Interview
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Mummy
- The Mummy Returns
- The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
- The Terminator
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
- The Wild Bunch
- Turner and Hooch
- Valkyrie
- Wedding Crashers
Leaving July 2nd
- Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Leaving July 4th
- The Indian in the Cupboard
Leaving July 9th
- Lion
Leaving July 10th
- Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Leaving July 12th
- Gone Baby Gone
Leaving July 14th
- The Immigrant
Leaving July 16th
- American Gangster
Leaving July 27th
- Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7
Leaving July 30th
- Staten Island Summer
That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in the month of July. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this every time.