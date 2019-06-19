As impressive as Netflix’s June release schedule was, many of us have still been counting down the hours until the next installment of Stranger Things finally hits the streaming service. Thankfully, the wait is nearly over, as Stranger Things 3 will debut on Thursday, July 4th. I’ve already canceled all of my plans.

Other highlights include the final season of Orange is the New Black, Inglourious Basterds, and new episodes of Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Car Getting Coffee. All in all, it isn’t quite as great a month as June, but it’ll do.

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for July 2019 below:

Streaming July 1st

Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore

Astro Boy

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Cloverfield

Designated Survivor: 60 Days — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Disney’s Race to Witch Mountain

Frozen River

Inkheart

Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kill the Irishman

Lady in the Water

Little Monsters

Mean Dreams

Mean Streets

Megamind

Nights in Rodanthe

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Philadelphia

Rain Man

Road House

Room on the Broom

Scream 3

Starsky & Hutch

Swiped

Swordfish

Taxi Driver

The Accountant of Auschwitz

The American

The Book of Eli

The Brothers Grimm

The Hangover

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

War Against Women

Who’s That Knocking at My Door?

Streaming July 2nd

Streaming July 3rd

Streaming July 4th

Kakegurui: Season 2

Stranger Things 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming July 5th

In The Dark: Season 1

Streaming July 6th

Free Rein: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Iron Lady

Sicilian Ghost Story

Streaming July 9th

Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns

Kinky

Streaming July 10th

Family Reunion — NETFLIX FAMILY

Grand Designs: Season 10

Grand Designs: Season 15

Parchís: El documental — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming July 11th

Cities of Last Things — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming July 12th

Streaming July 13th

Sorry Angel

Streaming July 16th

The Break-Up

Disney’s The Princess and the Frog

Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wynonna Earp: Season 3

Streaming July 17th

Pinky Malinky: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming July 18th

Secret Obsession — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming July 19th

Streaming July 22nd

Inglourious Basterds

Streaming July 24th

The Great Hack — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming July 25th

Streaming July 26th

Streaming July 29th

The Croods

Streaming July 30th

Streaming July 31st

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in July below:

Leaving July 1st

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Blood Diamond

Body of Lies

Bull Durham

Chasing Amy

Cool Hand Luke

Definitely, Maybe

Did You Hear About the Morgans?

Doctor Zhivago

Dolphin Tale

Dumb and Dumber

East of Eden

Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 1

It Takes Two

Malibu’s Most Wanted

Monster-in-Law

Pan’s Labyrinth

Punch-Drunk Love

Silence of the Lambs

The Boondock Saints

The Interview

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The Terminator

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

The Wild Bunch

Turner and Hooch

Valkyrie

Wedding Crashers

Leaving July 2nd

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Leaving July 4th

The Indian in the Cupboard

Leaving July 9th

Lion

Leaving July 10th

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Leaving July 12th

Gone Baby Gone

Leaving July 14th

The Immigrant

Leaving July 16th

American Gangster

Leaving July 27th

Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7

Leaving July 30th

Staten Island Summer

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in the month of July. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this every time.