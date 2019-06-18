New leak shows us how the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Pro will compare

The Galaxy Note 10 series will be announced in about 2 months, which means we’ll see plenty of new leaks as we get closer to the release date. The new Note will come in two sizes and each one will have a 5G version, which means you’re going to have plenty of choices. But the phones will both share the same design and specs, which means you’ll be getting the same overall experience — the only big differences will concern screen and battery sizes, of course. The latest batch of alleged Note 10 accessories seem to reinforce the leaks that we saw in previous weeks. The Note 10 and Note 10 Pro will have an all-screen design like the Galaxy S10, but the new Infinity-O display will be a twist on the one Samsung introduced on its Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e.

Samsung will stick to Infinity-O screens for this flagship series, but the Galaxy Note 10’s hole punch display will have only a single-lens selfie camera placed in the middle of the screen. Posted on Weibo initially, the following image shows alleged screen protectors for the smaller Note 10 and the bigger Note 10 Pro:

Like previous leaks, these accessories indicate the phones will have very slim top and bottom bezels, as well as curved edges. A different Samsung insider shared new Galaxy Note 10 images that show what appear to be screen protectors for the upcoming phones:

Galaxy Note10's screen edge curvature is like this. pic.twitter.com/5O8Omqk7S8 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 18, 2019

The following image also teases the Note 10’s two different sizes:

Compare the size of Note10 and Note Pro pic.twitter.com/XWsEEDVjY1 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 18, 2019

Again, we’re looking at screen protectors that seem to feature big holes near the bottom of the screen that would probably fit the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. If they seem familiar, that’s because we saw similar screen protectors for the Galaxy S10 ahead of the phone’s arrival. At the time, those leaks sparked a debate about the sensor’s functionality, with some people claiming only certain screen protectors would support it. Samsung cleared the air after the S10 launched, explaining that accessory makers would have to adhere to certain standards when making Galaxy S10 screen protectors. The same probably goes for the new Note phones.