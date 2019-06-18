We rounded up the seven best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free yesterday, and several of them are actually still freebies. If you missed that post, definitely go back and check it out because those apps won’t be free for much longer. Once you’re done with that, come back here and you’ll find six fresh premium iOS apps below that have all been made free for a limited time.

Personality Test Brain Quiz

Normally $0.99.

Personality Test app helps you to understand how your mind works and find out: what jobs you’ll enjoy and be good at, if you’re narcissistic, how your mind is structured and more! The following open source clinical tests are available: Big Five – Personality Test, find out what type of personality you are.

Holland Code Test – Find out what jobs you’d really enjoy!

Narcissistic – Find out how narcissistic you are!

Jungian – What type of mind do you have? Personality Test lets you understand how your (and your friends) minds works. Through the Big Five Personalities test and Jungian (Like Myers Briggs) and others. Use this to improve management styles or personal relationships and emotional intelligence. Please keep in mind that these are created from open source clinical tests and all medical advice should be sough from a licensed professional.

Cuji Photo

Normally $0.99.

Many moments are only cherished when they’ve become memories, Cuji Photo is a random film camera, analog film camera with film defects localized exposure and light leakage effects, make your own special photographs hazy atmosphere and feeling, showing a distinct uniqueness, just like back to the 80s. — KEY FEATURES

• Analog imperfect flaws to make your photography more perfect!

• most vintage and emotional Photography in a whole new way!

• This is not to be missed photographers leaked app!

Expires!

Normally $3.99.

Do not get into trouble because of expiration! Expiration! is a simple application to track all your expirations. Expirations can be sorted into categories for better clarity. For each expiration can be set two notifications, note, auto repeating or attachment.

The application supports the Spotlight search, export to calendar, export to CSV file and synchronization between your iOS devices via iCloud.

Cold Crypto (Coin Tracker)

Normally $1.99.

Cold Crypto keeps track of your holdings by looking up your crypto addresses! Just input your address and Cold Crypto will automatically update the holdings when you add or send from that address. No more hassle of manually updating all of your holdings! Whenever you send/receive some crypto you will receive a notification. For each address you can also generate a QR Code to give to people for payments. Now you can also look up CDPs and track them. CDPs support notifications too, so you can be alerted before your CDP liquidates. Protect your address and CDP information by using TouchID or FaceID. Supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and many Altcoins such as ERC20 tokens! New coins are added frequently! Also supports multiple currencies (AUD, BRL, BTC, CAD, EUR, GBP, HKD, HUF, KRW, USD). Leaving a review is a great way to suggest a coin or feature you would like to see! Great for people who use cold storage options such as Nano Ledger, Trezor or Desktop Wallets. Exchange addresses can be used, but work best when it’s an address only used by you. IMPORTANT: This app does not make use of your private keys or any other sensitive information. The only information the app needs to work is your Cryptocurrency address.

Easy Spending Expense Tracker

Normally $0.99.

The Easy Spending expense tracker, is the most powerful and convenient daily money management, and budget planning App, for iPhone and iPad, that neatly tracks all your cash flow between different accounts that you can budget. Easy Spending is now, all the more secure, with the addition of Automatic Backup Service in addition to the free email backup. With this feature you never have to worry about losing valuable financial data, either through accidental deletion or change of device. You can restore it on any iOS device with this App installed. Easy Spending also helps you in yearly tax preparation reports, so that filing of your taxes is just a tap away. Comes with easy gestures with well spaced layouts and large fonts, for easy viewing and readability. It also has the convenience of an Finance Tracker and BILL reminders at one place. HIGHLIGHTS @ Never loose your valuable financial data either with the free email backup or the All new Automatic Backup Service, (available as an In-App purchase) @ Excellent and seamless cloud sync of all your transaction data. (available as an In-App purchase) @ BILL Reminders. @ Recurring income/expense tracking @ MULTIPLE ACCOUNT(S) Summary in a single screen, and nice reports. $ Passcode LOCK. $ NOTIFICATIONS added to Default calendar for recurring transactions as an option. Using this option, NEVER forget to pay your BILL on time. $ See future bills/payments and income using, “UPCOMING TRANSACTIONS” view. $ Fast Search based on category and notes $ Allows transactions to be emailed as CSV, and also uploaded to your Google Drive account $ Store data for MANY MANY years $ Preview comments in History while drilling down the transactions. $ Use MULTIPLE accounts like Checking, Savings, Credit card, Cash flow, Mortgage accounts etc. *** REPORTS *** $ Powerful reports, timeline reports $ Doughnut chart reports gives a clean break up of where your money is going. $ Email csv file of all your data for single or all of your accounts, saves a lot time during tax season. $ Upload csv file also to your Google Drive account

Visual Math 4D

Normally $1.99.

Visual Math 4D is a graphical calculator that allows you to visualize and solve your mathematical equations. It supports various types of equations, such as polar, spherical, parametric and implicit equations, which can be visualized and animated in 2D and 3D. You can also plot and animate vector fields in 2D and 3D. Features:

– solve equations

– plot cartesian functions with intersections

– plot polar- and spherical functions

– plot parametric equations in 2D and 3D

– plot complex functions (draw real part & imaginary part)

– plot vector fields in 2D and 3D

– plot implicit equations in 2D and 3D

– plot contour maps ins 2D and 3D

– support for complex numbers

– vectors & matrices

– truth- and value tables

– trigonometrical and hyperbolic functions

– piecewise-defined functions

– logarithmic functions

– logical & binary operators

– definite integral

– n-th derivations

– statistical functions (nPr, nCr, rand..)

– physical and mathematical constants with their units

– animate variables

– share content with other apps

– no network connection required

– and a lot more The app is easy to use and helps students and engineers to visualize and solve their mathematical equations.

