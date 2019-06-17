We’re starting off the new week with a terrific roundup of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free for a limited time. You’ll find seven different apps in today’s post, and they’re all premium iOS apps that have gone on sale. They won’t be free forever though, so download them right away before these sales are over.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Watchlist – Movies & TV Shows

Normally $1.99.

Watchlist is THE BEST way to remember movies and TV shows you want to watch. See availability on popular streaming sources (Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, iTunes) in one app. ***Featured on MacWorld, Apple’s App of the Day (October 2017), and Beautiful Pixels*** — “There’s something satisfying about having the right tool for the job, and when it comes to cataloging must-sees, Watchlist gets it done.” — Apple (App of the Day) — START YOUR WATCHLIST: Keep a list of movies and TV shows that you want to watch. Double tap a cover to mark it as watched so you can keep an inventory of what you’ve seen. SEE WHERE TO WATCH: All of your streaming services in one spot: – iTunes

– Amazon Prime Video

– Hulu

– Netflix

– HBO, Showtime, and Vudu support coming soon. RECOMMENDATIONS: Not sure what to watch? Watchlist recommends critically acclaimed movies right under the search bar. FANDANGO SUPPORT: Watchlist integrates with Fandango so you can quickly buy tickets if the movie you want to watch is still in theaters. ICLOUD SYNC: Your Watchlist is backed up to iCloud so it syncs across all of your devices. BEAUTIFULLY DESIGNED: Watchlist is minimal, fast, and only shows the information you need. — “Watchlist is designed to do one-thing-well and it does it magnificently well. Sure, there are other iOS apps out there that help you maintain a watchlist, but Watchlist manages to delight you with its simplicity.” — Beautiful Pixels

Toppl

Normally $1.99.

Toppl. a top down puzzler Swipe, topple, rotate – Toppl is a perspective puzzle game for fans of spatial brain teasers!

The goal is to move and rotate the puzzle pieces so that they match the target-shape. For perfect plays you will be rewarded a star with which you can unlock new stages. Toppl will challenge you over the course of four exciting worlds and 40 different levels with varying puzzle mechanics. For fans of demanding puzzle games is Toppl the right choice! In a nutshell: – Playable on all iPhone and iPads with iOS 8.0+

– Four exciting & challenging worlds

– 40 different levels

– Two minimal designs

– Jazzy music

– No ads

– No in-app-purchases

People Tracker – GPS Locator

Normally $9.99.

People Tracker is an app that allows you to stay connected to your employees, friends, family, co-workers… or anyone else you want to locate in real time in detail. Track cell phone numbers! People Tracker app lets you:

– See the location of any employee, friend, family member, co-worker… with their permission, through your cell phone, on a map in real time.

– See the exact location including street name, city, state, country, zip code, longitude and latitude.

– Track multiple people on the map at the same time.

– See people’s latest movements.

– Create regions of various sizes allowing you to see who is in/out/near a particular region.

– And much much more… HOW IT WORKS:

All you have to do is get the app installed on your phone (each person you want to track must have the app installed as well). Once installed, you invite the people you want to track. As soon as those people accept their invitation, you can see their location on your device Map. You can invite as many people as you want. For each person’s profile, you can also see their location history, get directions to them and many other options. This app is in real time and works around the world. USES:

You decide as there are 100´s of ways to use this app

– Do you need to know where your employees are?

– Ever lose your friend in a mall or a concert?

– Need to find out which employee is closest to a specific location?

– Have you misplaced your grandfather?

– Do you know where your children are?

– Looking for other hikers in your group? Download it now and start tracking cell phone numbers.

Text Only for Instagram

Normally $2.99.

No ads.

No watermark.

No in-app purchases. With over 20,000 installs, Text Only is the awesomely simple editor to fulfill your text-only post and story creating needs.

Fantasy FINDR: Find Local Love

Normally $15.99.

The only dating app with NO subscriptions NO Advertisements NO login information and unlimited access to ALL features. Yes…it is to good to be true! Whether you identify as female, male, trans, a couple, straight, gay, lesbian, or bicurious — we are passionate about making your fantasies a reality. Fantasy FINDR friends may be a few miles away or anywhere in the world. Your fantasy fulfillers are available with 100% ANONYMITY. At Fantasy FINDR, we pride ourselves as the only dating app in the world with NO subscriptions and NO login information! Take a look at some great features below and start intelligently dating and meeting people today! Here’s the lowdown… TOTAL ANONYMITY: • NO LOGIN INFORMATION REQUIRED!

NO Username, NO Email address, NO Phone Numbers, NO Facebook Login, NO Credit Card Numbers. We don’t even require your name!

We will never ask you for any personal information. Download the app, and you are welcomed right in. • DESTRUCT Your Photos And Chats

We are the only app with this patented feature. You are in the driver’s seat on Fantasy FINDR. Have you ever sent something and wanted to take it right back? Well just hit the DESTRUCT button in your chat screen, and remove any chat history and photos from the screen of both users for 100% anonymous chat. AND… • NO In-App Purchases

Are you tired of being bothered by up-selling? Well, We are too! • NO Locked Features

You will have 100% full access to every feature on our app – NO limits NO restrictions, just fun! • Unlimited Blocks & Favorites

Just 2 more great unlimited features of many! Give a gold star to those who you can’t wait to see again or delete forever anyone who just bothers you. • NO Fake Users Or BOTS Allowed

Most dating apps upload fake users and bots to make the app look more popular than it is. Integrity is at the core of our business model. We promise our customers, Fantasy FINDR will NEVER upload fake users to appear to have more users than we have. We also have a zero tolerance policy for BOTS. • Fantasy NOW…For That Instant Dose Of Reality!

We get it…some people like to talk, some people want to meet.. wouldn’t it be great if you could filter who wants what? Click on our Fantasy NOW button, and your screen will display only people that are online and want to meet right NOW. • Fantasy FILTER…Live Your Fantasies

Isn’t it awkward to ask someone what they are into? Imagine if you could instantly search for someone who has a similar fantasy to your fantasy. Well now you can. Our fantasy FILTER was designed to take the awkwardness out of finding someone with a similar fantasy you have. From just friends to sunset gazing we have it all. Don’t see your favorite fantasy?

Send us an email. We love new suggestions! • Fantasy GLOBAL…Search The World

Do you have a business trip or vacation planned and want to start searching for someone before you arrive? Are you looking for a foreign encounter? Search users worldwide and meet guys and girls all over the world with our Fantasy GLOBAL search option.

Coin Markets – Crypto Tracker

Normally $0.99.

Coins Markets App is a simple to use app to know cryptocurrency prices,

details on all major cryptocurrencies. Main features: Find the crypto alt coins you love by name Offline Access to information & Favourite coins Favourite coins Compare two currencies to help you make the best investment decision Percentage % Change Period (1h, 24h, 7d) Note: You can contact us at coinsmarketsapp@gmail.com if you have any questions/Suggestions about the app. Our goal is to make your experience better. Thank you. Coin details – Price history & coin market cap on the last 1h, 24h, week What can Coin Markets App do? – All available cryptocurrencies are in the home screen – Remember that you have access to all the coins even if you are not connected to the internet. – Click on any Coin to have : Coin details , Coin Market Cap & more. – Click on the star to add the Coin in your favourite coins – type Altcoins names in the search for easy access to all coin market cap details.

Ghost Board

Normally $0.99.

Caution: This app may scare you! Ghost Board©, where paranormal meets science.

Ghost Board© is like no other spirit medium you have used before. Through the power of your device’s advanced sensor array and advanced computational algorithms, this spirit board comes to life! Disclaimer: This tool is designed to aid you, the paranormal investigator, in the identification of unexplained phenomena. However, as advanced as this tool is, it cannot prove, or disprove, the existence of the paranormal. As a result, this tool is provided for entertainment purposes only. We are not responsible for the use, misuse, or interpretation of this software. Please use responsibly.

