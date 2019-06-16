Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of June 16)

The week of June 16th looks to be a relatively quiet week for Netflix releases, save for one major addition. No, I’m not talking about Adam Devine’s comedy special, but rather the entire Neon Genesis Evangelion anime series, along with the recap movie, DEATH (TRUE)², and the mind-bending finale, The End of Evangelion.

If even one of the most celebrated anime of all time isn’t enough to convince you to watch giant animated robots fight each other, you still have a few other options this week, including the aforementioned comedy special and the second season of the German series Dark, which received rave reviews for its first season.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of June 16th, 2019:

Arrivals

Sunday, June 16th

Cop Car

Monday, June 17th

The Missing: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tuesday, June 18th

Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Big Kill

Wednesday, June 19th

Beats — NETFLIX FILM

The Edge of Democracy — NETFLIX FILM

Thursday, June 20th

Le Chant du Loup — NETFLIX FILM

Friday, June 21st

Departures

Sunday, June 16th

Death Race

We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in June.