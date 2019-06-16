Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of June 16)

The week of June 16th looks to be a relatively quiet week for Netflix releases, save for one major addition. No, I’m not talking about Adam Devine’s comedy special, but rather the entire Neon Genesis Evangelion anime series, along with the recap movie, DEATH (TRUE)², and the mind-bending finale, The End of Evangelion.
If even one of the most celebrated anime of all time isn’t enough to convince you to watch giant animated robots fight each other, you still have a few other options this week, including the aforementioned comedy special and the second season of the German series Dark, which received rave reviews for its first season.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of June 16th, 2019:
Arrivals
Sunday, June 16th
- Cop Car
Monday, June 17th
- The Missing: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tuesday, June 18th
- Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Big Kill
Wednesday, June 19th
- Beats — NETFLIX FILM
- The Edge of Democracy — NETFLIX FILM
Thursday, June 20th
- Le Chant du Loup — NETFLIX FILM
Friday, June 21st
- Ad Vitam — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bolívar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Casketeers: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Confession Tapes: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dark: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The End of Evangelion
- EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²
- Girls Incarcerated: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- GO! Live Your Way: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil — NETFLIX FILM
- La misma sangre — NETFLIX FILM
- Mr. Iglesias — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Neon Genesis Evangelion
- Shooter: Season 3
Departures
Sunday, June 16th
- Death Race
We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in June.