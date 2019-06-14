Friday has finally arrived and we’ve got one more roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free for you to check out before you escape into the weekend. There are seven apps below that are all free downloads for a limited time. And if you want even more, head back to yesterday’s roundup where you’ll find a few remaining freebies.

Convoto

Normally $4.99.

Thousands of people simplify their lives with Convoto, so stop thinking and start taking the pain out of conversions. Praised by Apple

=============

Featured in 130+ countries both in iPhone & iPad

Featured on iTunes Home Page

Featured on Product Hunt Home Page

Featured as Best New App

Featured in Apps Enhanced with 3D Touch

Top Utilities App

Daily Helpers

Cooking for Holidays

Kitchen Tools

============= It’s the ideal app for business professionals, travelers, chefs, students, and anyone else who needs to convert units or currencies. Convoto lets you convert units and currencies in a way that is very easy and fast. There are many unit and currency converters but you don’t really enjoy using them. This is mostly because of intrusive ads, buttons, form fields and complex designs. Convoto, on the other hand, is very intuitive, lightweight and colorful conversion calculator. Features — One universal download for iPhone (4/4S/5/5C/5S/6/6 Plus), iPod Touch, and iPad

— Real time conversions in one screen

— Automatic currency updates

— Fully functional without the Internet

— Favorite units for quick access

— Quickly search units by code or unit name

— Launch the app into your most used conversion category

— Gorgeous and smart calculator

— Scroll and tap user experience

— Great readability for all ages

— Fun, fast and easy to use

— Intuitive and colorful interface

— Classic color theme on/off Unit and Currency Conversions Convoto can handle — Acceleration

— Angle

— Area

— Clothing (Children, women and men)

— Cooking (Complete list of units for chefs and anyone who uses online recipes)

— Currency (168 currencies with automatic updates)

— Data

— Data Transfer Speed

— Density

— Energy

— Flow Rate

— Force

— Frequency

— Fuel

— Illuminance

— Length

— Metric Prefixes

— Power

— Pressure

— Radioactivity

— Temperature

— Time

— Torque

— Typography

— Velocity

— Volume

— Weight Note: Currency exchange rates are updated when online and stored for off-line use.

Download Convoto

Ananda – PREMIUM

Normally $2.99.

Ananda helps you meditate, focus and relax with progressive binaural tones and high quality peaceful sounds. -Enhance your brainwaves

Choose from one of Ananda’s numerous binaural programs to focus, relax, meditate, or even to get the most out of a nap. Each program comes with binaural beats designed to help you reach a specific mood or state of mind. -Discover a new ambiance every time

Each session provides a subtly fresh, new ambiance. A unique combination of nature sounds, chants, mantras and peaceful bells is generated on top of binaural tones every time you start Ananda. -Recharge and feel good

Take a break at home, at the office, or in the subway. Even a few minutes of Ananda will get you refreshed and ready to deliver your best while staying calm and zen. Main Features – 13 Binaural programs

– Conscious Thinking

– Focus & Concentration

– Increased Attention

– Learn & Memorize

– Creativity

– Energize

– Deep Meditation

– Lucid Dreaming

– Intuition

– Relaxation

– Restorative Sleep

– Power Nap

– Wake Up – Short description and benefits of every binaural program

– High quality nature and peaceful sounds

– Choose the sounds you prefer

– Sounds are mixed together in a new way for every session

– Simple and minimalist design

– Information on brainwaves and binaural tones included in the app Download now and let us know how Ananda Meditate, Focus and Relax helps you in your daily activities.

Download Ananda – PREMIUM

Automatic Voice Recorder Pro

Normally $4.99.

Automatic Voice Recorder Pro is a quick and easy to use recorder for iPhone and iPad with editing capability that allows you to trim undesired parts. Also has the ability to add background music when speaking to enable you to create professional podcasts or presentations. You can even attach text notes with photos to your recordings. Backup recording files on Cloud, Dropbox or on your personal computer. Record a meeting

Record a speech

Record a podcast

Dictate a letter

Dictate a todo list

And more. – Features

• Automatic noise cancellation

• Attach Notes to your recordings

• Trim your recordings

• No time limit recording length

• High-quality recording

• Share your voice recordings via Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud and Email.

• Backup your files on Dropbox, Cloud and SoundCloud

• Files organizer

• Email your recordings directly from the App

• Supports iTunes File Sharing

• Reorganizer function to arrange recordings list

Download Automatic Voice Recorder Pro

Shadow city:Storm prelude

Normally $0.99.

Classic mode of escape class game,

Here have a number of carefully arranged the Chamber of Secrets,

You will face a variety of complex puzzles and interesting organs,

Use the rigorous logical reasoning to unlock it! This game requires a strong reasoning ability and strict thinking logic, suitable for high IQ crowd.

Download Shadow city:Storm prelude

Web Inspect for iPhone

Normally $0.99.

Web Inspect is a great tool for web developers to view and edit HTML code of their own and other websites. You are then able to share and view the HTML on another device by pressing share HTML.

Download Web Inspect for iPhone

Helius’ – Addicted Minigames

Normally $8.99.

Helius’ is a world of simple exciting puzzles and games. It is impossible to predict problem sequence: the Helius’ Artificial Intelligence i.e. AI combined with a chance will choose your next task for each moment in time. It’s all based on a mental analytical concept i.e. use of IQ. It’s a little bit challenging also. Everything is designed simply and logically for thinking and playing. Just try clicking on the new elements popping up on the screen – and discover new possibilities. Every time a game is launched, its terms and appearance are generated as a “clean slate” with a given level of complexity. Daylight turns to dusk in the evening and to dawn in the early hours. The result of every mission and various events forming background too. The games are like brain exercise for you because it involves reasoning. All are logical minigames to pass your free time. Every game is involving a reason to play. Features: * Helius’ evolves from simple to complex forms along with your experience * Eighteen types of dynamic, puzzles and thinking games, all with adaptive complexity. * Mathematical puzzles for getting challenges * A dynamic color scheme reflects the time and meta-game situation. * Human ability is assessed externally according to seven categories: perception, logic, integration (the ability to induce), thinking, memory, motor skills, learnability and sense of time. * There are dozens of categories for assessing ability at the internal level of adaptive intelligence. * All images are dynamically synthesized and adapted for all types of iOS devices. * Music themes and sound environment are dynamically synthesised reflect game situation and time. Think and then play the game. * Helius’ can be played with friends in groups of up to five. In this event, the same level of complexity is set for all, based on the most advanced of the players. * The high grade of your helius’ intellect and competence may be shared on social networks in the brand visual form. * The adaptive intelligence model offers different length breaks between missions. Human ability is assessed externally according to the seven categories: perception, logic, integration, knowledge, motor skills, learnability and sense of time. The reasoning game doesn’t offer prompts or explanations, leaving the human to explore interaction independently in the growing addicted game world. All it needs the attention, cogent thinking & IQ.

Enjoy your encounter with Helius’ and use your brainpower to enjoy the app.

Download Helius’ – Addicted Minigames

My Password – Manager

Normally $6.99.

With My Password you can save all your passwords in one app. Manage login data to websites, bank credentials, pins, security codes and many other passwords in a simple, fast and secure way.

To guarantee your security we do not save any type of data in our servers, data is stored on iCloud servers using 128-bit AES encryption (the same used by banks), in this way only you can access your passwords. Functions:

• You can enter your name, username, password, url and notes.

• Add custom fields, such as pins, puk, iban, swift, card number and many others.

• Login with FaceID, TouchID or password.

• Support Split View for iPad, you can use one ore two apps when read your password.

• Support for rotation on the iPad.

• Support change icon, you can select a discrete image.

• Support VoiceOver.

• Exports file in different formats (Csv, Excel, Php, Sql).

• Custom themes.

• Synchronized with the desktop version for MacOs.

Download My Password – Manager