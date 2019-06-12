Yesterday’s roundup of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free had several gems in it, and a few of them are still free so definitely go back and check it out if you missed it. Once you’re done with that, you’ll find six fresh premium apps in today’s roundup that are all free downloads for a limited time.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

RED Emoji • Stickers

Normally $0.99.

99 red emoticons stickers for iMessage. Colorful Emoji stickers to use in the Messages app. – Create stickers from the standard emoji keyboard. All emojis are available!

– Color tint, rainbow and transparency filters.

– 9 photo filters for the stickers. Have fun with stickers! :-) ——————————————————- Frequently Asked Question :

You don’t find the icon of your iMessage app with your other apps after download?

​

It’s normal! iMessage app sticker pack is an extension of the Messages app, you will only find the icon within the Messages app. Open the Messages app, you will find it there!​

​

Please refer to the complete Apple Support page to know how to Use iMessage apps :

​

https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT206906 ========================================

Download RED Emoji • Stickers

WeightTrackerHK

Normally $0.99.

Weight Tracker provides a quick and easy way to enter and track your weight. It uses HealthKit to save and store your weight information. Weight Tracker has an innovative and straightforward to use, weight picker control designed for speed and simplicity. The app starts with your last selected weight. No need to enter numbers on a keypad, just slide the picker to your latest weight and tap the record button. With Weight Tracker, you are not limited to the default weight unit as determined by location. For people that live in different countries, you have the flexibility to manage Health weight in kilograms, pounds, or stones and pounds. Tap the chart button to see a graphical display of how your weight is changing over time. Weight Tracker for HealthKit also calculates BMI and records body fat percentage. Weight Tracker stores the BMI and body fat percentage entries along with your weight entries to HealthKit. Track your weight today and start taking advantage of the HealthKit features in iOS!

Download WeightTrackerHK

Safety Photo+Video

Normally $1.99.

Safety Photo+Video lets you keep your most private images and videos private. This app lets you passcode protect your most sensitive media so that prying eyes never see anything you don’t want them to see. You can even upload new pics and videos from your PC, via web browser or iTunes file sharing. “Read More” to learn why you should download this App today! How many times has this happened to you? You lend someone your phone, and they just rifle through your pictures and videos as if it was their own. Don’t you hate that? If you have photos or videos that you would rather not have other people looking at, then you need Safety Photo+Video. With this app you can quickly and easily passcode protect your most private or sensitive media so that nobody but you can find them. — KEY FEATURES —

1. Use your fingerprint to unlock app with TouchID support. (iOS 8 only)

2. Intruder report, app will capture photo of the intruders while they attempted to access your app

3. Decoy password to cover your real privacy

4. Dot pattern lock style for higher security

5. Developed for both iPhone and iPad so you only have to buy it once

6. Photo Geotag and EXIF data viewing

7. Supports Video

8. Create albums for your photos

9. Passcode lock for individual album

10. Passcode locking style

11. Choose from two stylish themes

12. Easy to use interface

13. Take private photos and videos from within the app

14. Easily import photos and videos from your photo library

15. Export photos to your iPhone/iPod Touch

16. Supports move, copy & paste

17. Full Retina display support

18. Upload/download from PC to iPhone via web browser/iTunes File Sharing

19. Share photos and videos via Bluetooth with other devices that have Safety Photo+Video installed With three stylish and easy to use lock designs, you can customize your passcode style without compromising your security. Now you have the choice of using the standard combination lock style, keypad style, or the new dot pattern; all of which can easily access those personal items with ease. Customize each of your individual photo albums with their own unique passcode and lock design for additional security. Since Safety Photo+Video uploads and downloads directly from your PC via your iPhone web browser or iTunes file sharing, your prized photos will never land in your camera roll. Instead, they will automatically be transferred directly into the app! directly and away from prying eyes. Safety Photo+Video now supports video for those once-in-a-lifetime moments that you want to hold onto. You can either import your videos from your photo library, or take videos directly from within the app. Customize your albums any way you like, as this app supports move, copy & paste options also. Feeling generous? Share your photos and videos via Bluetooth with other devices that have Safety Photo+Video installed on them. Download Safety Photo+Video now and you can be sure that what goes onto Safety Photo+Video is for your eyes only.

Download Safety Photo+Video

MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro

Normally $9.99.

Do you want to make your own microfilm?

Do you want to be a director, a producer, a starring actor? In MovieSpirit, these characters can all be done by you alone! Through the MovieSpirit, you can combine various media materials, such as videos, photos, music, text, recording and finger graffiti, and according to your creativity, edit them together and add various special effects (scene switching effects, Text animation, Filter effects, video Intro, masks, etc.) to create your own microfilm. Main functions: – Crop, split, merge, and scale media clips

– Overlay multi-layer video (Picture-in-picture effect), there is no limit to the number of videos

– Add masks (Line mask, Rectangle mask, Circle mask, Text mask and Path mask) to hide or show parts of the video

– Cutout Tool (Custom Shape Tools such as Pen Tool, Lasso Tool, Smudge Tool and Text Tool can be used for image matting)

– Fast Forward, Reverse video, add Slow Action Shots to video (1/12 Slow to 16-fold Speed)

– 360 Degree rotating video

– Multiple Image Blend modes

– Various fonts, text templates, text colors, emojis, shadows, text strokes, etc.

– Built-in free music and sound effects in various styles, adding music from your computer or from iTunes, and extracting audio from videos

– Voice recording

– Draw graffiti with your finger directly on the film

– Professional Video Ratio, Scalable Timeline, Unlimited Track Layer

– Simple automatic tracking function

– Add movable mosaic

– Custom Background Color

– Adjustable Brightness, Contrast, Saturation

– Create your own Gif animation

– Private Custom Intro titles (sold separately)

– Dozens of filter effects (sketch, comics, fisheye, magnifiers, color filter, etc.)

– Dozens of scene switching effects

– Video/photo can be set in various shapes such as circles, hearts and diamonds, and even customize unique shapes.

– Chroma Key can be set to overlay videos / photos, such as removing the solid background color (Green Screen Blue Screen matting)

– Can turn the video/photo into black and white, highlight the part that needs to be highlighted (Color Splash)

– Free to deform video/photo into irregular shapes

– Add motion points to videos/photos/text to make them move, zoom, rotate and move together to create a variety of gorgeous effects

– Real-time preview, high resolution video output

– Import multimedia material directly from your computer via Wi-Fi: videos, photos, music and Gif animations

– Save and share videos directly to social networks such as Facebook, iCloud, WeChat, Mailbox, etc.

Download MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro

let’s led – led banner app

Normally $0.99.

Let’s Led turns your iphone/ipad into an ticker display. a time clock, and with over 100 symbol, you can send any message you want.

Download let’s led – led banner app

VPN

Normally $9.99.

100% No Log VPN > Easy one-click connect

> Easy to Use UI

> Worldwide servers

> Completely no-log VPN

> Super fast connections

> Works anywhere Download this VPN App now

Download VPN