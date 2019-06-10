New report says the Galaxy Note 10 isn’t getting the new feature everyone wanted

Some recent rumors claimed that the Galaxy Note 10 will deliver Samsung’s fastest battery charging tech yet at a blistering 45W. Furthermore, a recent leak showed an unannounced Samsung charger spotted in the documentation the company filed with a South Korean regulatory body, prompting speculation that Samsung was indeed preparing to launch a 45W charger. However, we’ve got a brand new development, one that might upset Galaxy Note fans. It looks like Samsung is definitely working on 45W fast charging for upcoming phones, but the Note 10 won’t be one of them.

xda-developers’ Max Weinbach said on Twitter that according to his source, the Note 10 will have 25W charging, while the Galaxy A90 will get the new 45W charging standard.

According to my source, the Note 10 Pro will only have 25w charging, not the 45w previously leaked. The A90 is getting the 45w charging previously written about. — Max Weinbach (@mweinbachXDA) June 8, 2019

Currently, the Galaxy S10 5G is the one of the few Samsung phones to support charging speeds of at least 25W. Bumping the Galaxy Note 10 charging to 25W is still an upgrade over last year’s 15W, but it’s not a match to what competing flagships can do. Other high-end Android phones support anywhere from 30W to 55W charging, speeds that Samsung is yet to hit.

On the other hand, Samsung changed its strategy last year, deciding to use mid-range phones to introduce brand new phone features rather than the Galaxy S and Note series. The Infinity-O display found on the S10 series as well as the multi-lens cameras were first available on Galaxy A-series smartphones. Debuting faster battery charging tech on a Galaxy A phone fits that strategy. Then again, fast battery charging is a highlight for other Android flagships, from several notable Samsung competitors including Huawei, Oppo, and OnePlus.

That said, we’re only looking at rumors here, and we’ll have to wait a while longer to see any sort of confirmation. Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 10 in early August, which means we’ll soon learn everything there is to know about the phone. You know, from the avalanche of Note 10 leaks that’s going to hit in the weeks preceding the launch.