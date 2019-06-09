Xbox E3 live stream: Watch the Xbox E3 2019 press conference live right here

With Sony sitting E3 out for the first time this year, Microsoft has the opportunity to dictate the narrative of the show. This is, by default, the biggest press conference of E3 2019, and the Xbox team is expected to take full advantage of that with game reveals, discussion of next-generation consoles, and demos of new technology.

The Xbox E3 2019 Briefing begins on Sunday, June 9th at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET, and although you can get free stuff by watching on Mixer, we’ve also embedded the stream at the top of the post. Microsoft will also be hosting a special E3 2019 edition of Inside Xbox, so be sure to tune back in on Monday to see more games in action.

Recent leaks and reports have suggested that much of the briefing will focus on Microsoft’s xCloud technology, which is nearly ready for primetime. Microsoft has already said that public trials of xCloud — which will allow gamers to play Xbox One games on phones, tablets, and other devices — will begin in 2019, so in addition to a live demo of xCloud running on multiple devices, we might also get an official start date for the trials.

We should also see a bunch of first-party Xbox One titles, including Halo Infinite, which Microsoft slyly revealed at E3 last year without actually showing off any gameplay. Gears 5, Age of Empires, and possibly the rumored Fable reboot should all make an appearance as well, as should several triple-A third-party games.

Finally, it seems inevitable that Microsoft will now at least begin to talk about its next-generation hardware. We don’t expect a full reveal until 2020, but now that Sony has let the cat out of the bag when it comes to the next PlayStation console, it would be surprising if Microsoft didn’t follow suit on stage today.