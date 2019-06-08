New trailers you need to watch from this week: Ad Astra, Shaft, The Lion King, and more

Another week flew by, which is good news for movie fans who go to the cinema regularly, because we’ve got a couple of exciting films coming out this week. Dark Phoenix, the last X-Men movie under Fox, is out this weekend, and it’ll battle The Secret Life of Pets 2 for the top spot at the box office. Late Night, a comedy starring Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling is also something to consider, or at least make not of when it hits streaming services.

When it comes to trailers, we’ve got a few interesting clips after the break, including a trailer for a new Brad Pitt movie.

Ad Astra

Brad Pitt plays an astronaut in Ad Astra, whose dad (Tommy Lee Jones) disappeared in space while on a mission to find advanced extraterrestrial life. It turns out the father was experimenting with a highly classified material that could wipe out life in space, and from the looks of it, his son will have to find him. The film hits theaters September 20th.

After the Wedding

The trailer for After the Wedding is so well done that I already want to see Sony Picture’s new drama. It starts with a woman who runs an orphanage in India going back home to meet a considerable donor who’s about to give her millions of dollars for her organization. That’s where Michelle Williams’ character finds out that her benefactor (Julianne Moore) happens to be married to a man she knows (Billy Crudup). What is going on here? We’ll all have to wait for August 9th to find out.

Ford v Ferrari

If you’ve ever wanted to see Matt Damon, Christian Bale, and Jon Bernthal in a car racing movie based on the real-life Ford v. Ferrari rivalry, then Ford v Ferrari will deliver precisely that. The Shelby/Miles biography launches on November 15th.

Luce

Luce means light in Italian. Luce is a story about an African kid, Luce, who was rescued from war-torn Eritrea by a white couple many years ago. He turned out to be a brilliant student, but everything gets pretty dark once he writes a provocative paper in which he argues that “violence is a necessary cleansing force.” The film premieres on August 2nd.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

A book of scary stories comes to life in Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, and the results will be incredibly scary. In the dark. The film has an August 9th release date, which means you have plenty of time to decide whether you want to see a horror film in the middle of summer. One argument in favor of it is that Guillermo del Toro was involved in the screenplay for this one. Beware, monsters follow below:

Shaft

It’s time for a new generation of Shaft, Shaft fans, although Samuel L. Jackson is still very involved in this one. Jessie T. Usher plays John Shaft Jr. while Richard Roundtree plays grandpa Shaft. The action comedy is out in theaters next week, on June 14th.

The Lion King

Of course we have more clips from The Lion King for you, and this time it’s a TV spot for the upcoming Disney movie. It’s mostly about Beyoncé’s Nala telling Simba to come back home because everybody needs him. It’s also about backup arriving, which you’ll understand once you watch the sneak peek: